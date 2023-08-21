Inside the San Francisco 49ers ‘safety net’

SANTA CLARA, Calif.—When I left Niners’ camp Thursday, I had no intention of writing about Kyle Shanahan. I was intent on writing about the strangest six-year quarterback run I’ve seen in my four decades of covering the NFL, and what makes Brock Purdy tick, and how he looks in training camp, and the very weird story of Trey Lance.

When I sat down to write Sunday, I changed my mind. Just a gut feeling.

The details:



Shanahan has coached six seasons, covering 107 regular- and post-season games.

Six starting quarterbacks in six seasons, covering 107 games.

A first-round quarterback started four of the 107.

Where each of the six starting QBs was drafted: third, 62 nd , 104 th , 262 nd , undrafted, undrafted.

, 104 , 262 , undrafted, undrafted. In the one season out of six that the same quarterback started from start to finish, 2019, San Francisco was seven minutes away from winning the Super Bowl.

The 49ers have never been in the bottom half of the league’s total offense rankings in Shanahan’s six years. Last year, when three different quarterbacks started, the Niners were fifth in total yards and sixth in points.

Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy, was 8-0 last year in games he started or played at least three quarters.

The QB depth chart this summer has the 262nd pick of 2022 (Purdy) ahead of the number three overall picks in 2018 (Sam Darnold) and 2021 (Lance).

September 2022: Lance was named starting quarterback … Week two: Head athletic trainer Dustin Little tells Shanahan, mid-game, that Lance has a fractured ankle. Out likely for the year. Jimmy Garoppolo enters the game at Seattle and pilots a 20-point win … Week 13: Little tells Shanahan, mid-second quarter, that Garoppolo has a broken foot. Likely out six months, which is the season. “Exactly the same feeling I had when he came to me week three [2018] and said Jimmy’s gone with an ACL,” Shanahan said. “Like, oh s---.” Brock Purdy leads the Niners to a 16-point win … NFC title game: Purdy gets sacked on the last play of the first drive, severely injuring his elbow. A couple minutes later, Purdy goes to Shanahan on the sidelines and says, “You gotta put Josh [Johnson, the backup] in the game. I’m not tapping out, but I can’t throw at all.” A bridge too far. Niners got waxed by the Eagles.

March 2023: Purdy’s elbow surgery got delayed. Lance was rehabbing well, but he wasn’t perfect. Free-agency hell for Shanahan. What to do? “We feel we got the quarterbacks here,” said Shanahan. “But one is having elbow surgery and if that does go wrong, and we find out four months from now that they gotta redo something, he might not play this year. Then we have Trey, who’s coming off a broken ankle, who we haven’t seen do anything yet to know how he’s coming back from that. Not to mention, he’s only played one game and a quarter the year before. That’s why we hoped to get Sam Darnold. We were able to be honest with Sam, but it all came down to Sam wanting that role. Sam still could’ve gone other places for a lot more money. For him to come here—a huge leap of faith. He had no idea if he was coming for the one, two or three job.”

Aug. 17, 2023: For the first time since the surgery, Purdy practices for a third straight day; he’s fine. Darnold is in the lead for number two, practicing fully. Lance has had some bad throws, but he’s healthy and just needs reps as the number three. “Honestly, I never thought we’d be sitting here with three really good guys ready to go right now,” Shanahan said. “It’s amazing what we’ve been through, really. And now …”

And now the Niners are in the best quarterback situation, one through three, in the seven seasons of Shanahan’s reign. This is a crazy, crazy world.

“I think back to the night of the Miami game, when we lost Jimmy and had to play Brock,” Shanahan said. “The feeling after that game was very sad, because of what happened to Jimmy. And I’m laying there in bed that night, and I say, ‘Man, it’s awful for Jimmy. But wait a second. Brock did play pretty good.’ Like, just because we’re to our third-string quarterback does not mean things are gonna change. Then you come in on Monday and you think, ‘Well, I’ll pump up Brock so the players will believe and so they don’t get all down.’ But you know what? I didn’t have to do anything. They believed in Brock. They’d seen him in practice. Then he just came in and never lost a game. Kept getting better and better.”

Shanahan stared at me. “I forgot what the question was,” he said.

“But year after year, all these quarterbacks. All these bad injuries. The one thing we believed in was having a great defense. That keeps games close, then you just figure a way sometimes on offense. Why’d we go after Javon Hargrave this year? Defense. Make it hard to score on us.”

He brought up the Super Bowl champ Bucs, with Brad Johnson at quarterback. And the Ravens, winning the title with Trent Dilfer. The defenses were so good those teams didn’t need a tremendous quarterback.

And this is the biggest surprise of the 35 minutes I spent with Shanahan. He’s more laser-focused on building a defense and a kicking game, with GM John Lynch and personnel czar Adam Peters, than he is on building a team that leads the league in scoring every year. It was just 19 months ago that the Niners had zero going for them on offense, trailed Green Bay 10-3 with five minutes left, and won on a zero-degree wind-chill night with a blocked punt and long field goal at the end. Thus spending big on Hargrave this year. If they live in quarterback hell again this year—not likely, but in San Francisco, who knows?—they’ll always have a chance.

“That’s kind of been a view of how to build a team for me forever,” he said. “Hoping you can always have that quarterback, but if you can build that defense that way and play the right way, you do have a chance.”

Ninety minutes later, I’m standing in the end zone at practice. The number one offense is playing the ones on defense, and it’s a red zone period. Eleven on 11. Darnold and Lance, the insurance policies, stand 10 yards behind the first unit, watching Purdy. On Purdy’s third straight day of practice testing his surgically repaired right elbow, he examines the defense from the 10-yard line.

Purdy barks: “One-18! One-18 HUT!!!”

At the snap, Purdy sees Deebo Samuel, running an out route from the left flank, cutting to the pylon at the goal line, with half a step on the cover corner. Purdy throws exactly as Samuel cuts, and the ball is thrown on a laser three yards shy of the pylon, where only Samuel can catch it. Samuel dives. Catches it. Touchdown. One hundred seventy days after significant elbow surgery, Purdy throws the ball just like he always has. The fastball, always underrated, is back.

“To be able to go out and practice and still make all the throws with velocity, on time, gives me a lot of confidence,” Purdy told me post-practice. “I’m confident, ready to roll for this year.”

I left camp being sure of only one thing: Shanahan will have insurance, and confidence the thing can work, if some debacle befalls Purdy. That’s how good coaches operate—with safety nets. Because nothing is certain in football.

