NFL Best Bets: Pats and Fish Flourish

Panic is knocking on the door for the fanbases of each of the nine winless NFL teams as we kickoff Week 3. Since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970, 9.5% of the teams starting 0-2 have rebounded to make the playoffs. That stat offers a ray of hope. However, teams starting 0-2 in the history of the league average less than six wins that season. Bottom line: Week 3 is crucial for each of the nine winless teams this season.

The boys from Bet the Edge gave their Best Bets for the weekend on today’s episode and they included a couple of winless teams.

Patriots’ fans, rejoice! Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) believes this is a get right game for your team.

“I’m going to go with the Pats -2.5. I like the idea of getting involved with Bill Belichik against Zach Wilson…Wilson’s teammates look ready to quit on him. Bill Belichick against Zach Wilson, under a field goal is kind of a bet that you have to make every time you can make it.”

Dinsick likes New England as more than a play against Zach Wilson.

“I also liked the fact that the Patriots are going to be a little bit more competent on the offensive line here…Mac Jones looks more like the Mac Jones we expected in terms of progression after what was a very solid rookie year. And he has done that in the face of pretty aggressive pressure regularly because his offensive line has been often injured and now, they are getting closer to if not fully healthy, to the tune where he is going to have time to operate.”

Jay and Drew both like the Pats to get their first win this weekend. The guys were not as optimistic about Denver’s chances of getting into the win column.

Croucher (@croucherJD) believes the Miami offense is too much for Denver.

“My best bet is Miami -6 at home to the Denver Broncos who are traveling east… I just think that this Miami team has the best offense in the league…Good even if Jaylen Waddle is not right to go. I think they have more than enough.”

Jay dove a little deeper and took a shot at the Broncos’ defense.

“Sneakily, this Broncos’ defense which everyone expected to be a Top 6, Top 8 unit heading into the season, they gave up 35 points to Sam Howell and they don’t look right at all at the moment. I just think they’re an average defense right now and kind of an average offense and they’re traveling against what is a juggernaut offense.”

Enjoy Week 3 in the NFL and enjoy the sweat.