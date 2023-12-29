NFL New Year’s Eve Schedule: Teams, matchups and how to watch for final NFL Sunday of 2023

The year that was 2023 is drawing to a close and for the NFL enthusiasts it features a special treat: New Year’s Eve falls on a Sunday this year, meaning that there is a full day of games to help close out the year. During the day, the marquee matchup is between Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins (11-4) and Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (12-3), two teams with Super Bowl ambitions and a shot at the top seed in the AFC.

In the evening on Sunday Night Football, it’s the Green Bay Packers visiting the Minnesota Vikings in a battle of 7-8 teams clinging to their playoff hopes. The two NFC North squads sit behind the Rams and Seahawks for a Wild Card spot, and a loss would be a close to insurmountable blow for either team’s postseason ambitions. The Packers got some good news with week — wide receiver Jayden Reed is likely to be available Sunday night after missing Week 16 with chest and toe injuries. That’s particularly helpful with fellow WR Christian Watson doubtful with an ongoing hamstring issue. That matchup ends the New Year’s Eve slate, with coverage beginning at 7pm ET on NBC and Peacock.

Keep reading for the full schedule of New Year’s Eve games, including start times and TV networks for the final NFL Sunday of 2023.

What NFL games are on New Year’s Eve?

Sunday, December 31st

New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills - 1pm ET on CBS

Atlanta Falcons vs Chicago Bears - 1pm ET on CBS

Las Vegas Raiders vs Indianapolis Colts - 1pm ET on CBS

Los Angeles Rams vs New York Giants - 1pm ET on FOX

Arizona Cardinals vs Philadelphia Eagles - 1pm ET on FOX

New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 1pm ET on FOX

San Francisco 49ers vs Washington Commanders - 1pm ET on FOX

Carolina Panthers vs Jacksonville Jaguars - 1pm ET on CBS

Miami Dolphins vs Baltimore Ravens - 1pm ET on CBS

Tennessee Titans vs Houston Texans - 1pm ET on FOX

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Seattle Seahawks - 4:05pm ET on FOX

Los Angeles Chargers vs Denver Broncos - 4:25pm ET on CBS

Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs - 4:25pm on CBS

Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings - 8:20pm on NBC and Peacock (coverage begins at 7pm ET with Football Night in America)

Are there any NFL games on New Year’s Day?

There are no NFL games scheduled for New Year’s Day. In the football world, the focus will be on college games, with a doubleheader of College Football Playoff semifinals. For the full schedule of CFP action, click here.

