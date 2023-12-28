How to watch Sunday Night Football: TV, live stream for Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings game

It’s the Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings this New Year’s Eve in an NFC North divisional matchup on Sunday Night Football. Both teams sit just one game behind the LA Rams and Seattle Seahawks for the final two NFC Wild Card spots. Whoever wins Sunday night’s matchup will enter Week 18 in playoff contention.

The Packers will be eliminated with a loss on Sunday and a win by either the Rams or Seahawks. The Vikings will be eliminated with a loss against Green Bay and a win or tie by both the Rams and Seahawks.

See how it all unfolds this Sunday in primetime. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America, with coverage also available on Universo.

See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings game. Check out the full Sunday Night Football schedule here.

Click here for the current AFC and NFC standings and clinching scenarios for Week 17.

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers defeated the Carolina Panthers 33-30 last week on the road improving to a 7-8 record. Green Bay was up 30-16 at the start of the fourth quarter but allowed the Panthers to score 14 unanswered points to tie the game. It was ultimately a 32-yard field goal from Anders Carlson with just 19 seconds left on the clock that brought a Packers’ victory.

Love completed 17-of-28 for 219 yards and two passing touchdowns and one rush touchdown. RB Aaron Jones had a season-high 127 rushing yards on 21 carries last Sunday. RB AJ Dillon, WRs Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks each scored a touchdown in the win.

The Minnesota Vikings fell 24-30 to the Detroit Lions last Sunday but Minnesota’s playoff hopes are still alive as they look to make the push for a Wild Card spot.

With Kirk Cousins out for the rest of the year due to a torn Achilles sustained in Week 8, the Vikings have started a total of 4 quarterbacks this season. Nick Mullens completed 22-of-36 for 411 yards and two touchdowns, but threw 4 interceptions in the Vikings’ loss on Sunday. It was Mullens’ third game and second start of the season.

Vikings’ head coach Kevin O’Connell will have to decide whether to stick with Mullens, return to Josh Dobbs who was benched in Week 9, or give rookie Jaren Hall, who is now healthy after dealing with a concussion in Week 9, his second start of the season.



How to watch Sunday Night Football:

Who: Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings

Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings When: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota Time: 8:20 PM; Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with FNIA

8:20 PM; Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with FNIA TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Spanish-Language coverage: Universo

How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.



If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

If you’ve already followed the steps to create your new Peacock account, and you added a password, you can now Sign In with that email and password on all your supported devices. If you never set your password, or don’t remember it, reset it now.

If you have a Peacock account but don’t have a Premium plan, Sign In and select Account in the upper right corner. Under Plans & Payment, you should see an option to Upgrade to Premium.

Will Sunday Night Football be available in Spanish on Peacock?

Yes! Every Sunday Night Football game will be available in Spanish on Peacock. Coverage also available on Telemundo and Universo.

Will there be any games that are exclusive to Peacock?

There will be two exclusive NFL games on Peacock in the 2023–2024 season. One regular season game and one NFL Playoff game will only be available to Peacock subscribers. The first game will take place Saturday, Dec 23 at 8p ET between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers. The playoff game will take place during the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan 13, 2024.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

