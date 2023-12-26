Seven teams can clinch playoff spots in Week 17

There are currently 24 teams still mathematically alive in the race for playoff spots in the NFL, but that number could drop by a lot in Week 17.

Six teams have already booked passage to the postseason and seven more could do the same this weekend. All seven can’t do it because there are a number of scenarios that call for combinations of results that would favor one team over another, but it’s very straightforward for three teams.

The Browns, Chiefs, and Buccaneers are all with wins and the Chiefs and Buccaneers will win their respective divisions with wins this Sunday. The Ravens and Dolphins are already in the playoffs and the winner of their Week 17 game will clinch a division title. If that winner is the Ravens, they will also clinch homefield advantage as the top seed in the AFC.

All of this week’s playoff scenarios can be found below:

AFC

CLINCHED:

Baltimore Ravens (12-3) – playoff berth

Miami Dolphins (11-4) – playoff berth

BALTIMORE RAVENS (12-3) vs. Miami (11-4); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Baltimore clinches AFC North division title with :



BAL win or tie OR CLE loss or tie

Baltimore clinches AFC’s No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and homefield advantage with :



BAL win

BUFFALO BILLS (9-6) vs. New England (4-11); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Buffalo clinches playoff berth with :



BUF win + PIT loss or tie + CIN loss or tie OR BUF win + PIT loss or tie + JAX loss or tie OR BUF win + PIT loss or tie + HOU loss or tie + IND loss or tie OR BUF win + CIN loss or tie + JAX loss or tie OR BUF win + CIN loss or tie + HOU loss or tie + IND loss or tie OR BUF tie + PIT loss + CIN loss + JAX loss OR BUF tie + PIT loss + CIN loss + HOU loss or tie OR BUF tie + PIT loss + CIN loss + IND loss or tie OR BUF tie + PIT loss + JAX loss + HOU loss or tie OR BUF tie + PIT loss + JAX loss + IND loss or tie OR BUF tie + PIT loss + HOU loss + IND loss OR BUF tie + CIN loss + JAX loss + HOU loss or tie OR BUF tie + CIN loss + JAX loss + IND loss or tie OR BUF tie + CIN loss + HOU loss + IND loss

CLEVELAND BROWNS (10-5) vs. New York Jets (6-9); Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video

Cleveland clinches playoff berth with :



CLE win or tie OR PIT loss or tie OR BUF loss OR JAX loss or tie OR HOU loss or tie + IND loss or tie

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (8-7) vs. Carolina (2-13); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Jacksonville clinches playoff berth and AFC South division title with :



JAX win + IND loss + HOU loss

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (9-6) vs. Cincinnati (8-7); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Kansas City clinches playoff berth and AFC West division title with :



KC win or tie OR LV loss or tie + DEN loss or tie

MIAMI DOLPHINS (11-4) at Baltimore (12-3); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Miami clinches AFC East division title with :



MIA win or tie OR BUF loss or tie

NFC

CLINCHED:

Detroit Lions (11-4) – NFC North division title

San Francisco 49ers (11-4) – NFC West division title

Dallas Cowboys (10-5) – playoff berth

Philadelphia Eagles (11-4) -- playoff berth

LOS ANGELES RAMS (8-7) at New York Giants (5-10); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

L.A. Rams clinch playoff berth with :



LAR win + SEA loss OR LAR win + GB-MIN tie

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (11-4) vs. Arizona (3-12); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Philadelphia clinches NFC East Division title with :



PHI win + DAL loss or tie OR PHI tie + DAL loss

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (11-4) at Washington (4-11); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

San Francisco clinches NFC’s No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and homefield advantage with :



SF win + DET loss + PHI loss

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (8-7) vs. Pittsburgh (8-7); Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

Seattle clinches playoff berth with :



SEA win + GB-MIN tie

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (8-7) vs. New Orleans (7-8); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Tampa Bay clinches playoff berth and NFC South division title with :

