Report: Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles, out for season

The injury to Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins didn’t look good, and it apparently isn’t good.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Cousins tore his Achilles.

That unfortunately was the expected news after Cousins was carted from the sideline in the fourth quarter and ruled out with what the Vikings called an ankle injury. Achilles’ injuries are easily diagnosed with an initial examination, though Cousins surely will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm.

Coach Kevin O’Connell called it a “serious Achilles’ injury” in his postgame availability.

The Vikings have rookie Jaren Hall as Cousins’ backup and have few options for a trade or in free agency.

Cousins was 23-of-31 passing for 274 yards with two touchdowns in the Vikings’ 24-10 victory over the Packers.

He is scheduled for free agency in March, so the injury could complicate negotiations.