If Kirk Cousins is done for the year, what are the Vikings’ options?

If — and for now it’s just an “if” — Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has an injury that will cause him to miss most or all of the remainder of the season, what can the Vikings do?

They can opt for the next-man-up approach, elevating rookie Jaren Hall. (Nick Mullens currently is on injured reserve.) Or they can try to add someone.

They’ve got until Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET to swing a trade. But who’s available?

With Will Levis emerging for the Titans, Ryan Tannehill becomes a possibility. But he’s recovering from a high-ankle sprain.

The Saints could be willing to part ways with Jameis Winston, given that they have Jake Haener back from suspension and Taysom Hill behind Derek Carr.

Perhaps the Panthers would be willing to move Andy Dalton, given that Bryce Young is the guy in Carolina. (However, the Panthers would still need a backup quarterback.)

The Commanders could be willing to trade Jacoby Brissett. Again, however, the Commanders need a backup to Sam Howell.

Former Vikings quarterback Case Keenum is QB3 in Houston. He has a bit of a positive history with the Vikings.

Also, Josh Dobbs could be available, if Kyler Murray is ready to go.

Then there’s Mike White, if the Dolphins would be willing to entrust Skylar Thompson with the backup job. Given the team’s experience from 2022, however, it makes sense to keep three quarterbacks around.

Some free agents are available, but not many. The most established names are Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, Nick Foles, and Joe Flacco.

(Tom Brady is also available. And his mother is from Minnesota. And he spent plenty of time in Minnesota as a kid.)

Finally, what about John Wolford? He has experience with Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell, from their mutual time in L.A. Wolford is currently on the Tampa Bay practice squad.

Frankly, there’s no great option for the Vikings, if Cousins is done. Maybe the Vikings should just coach up Hall and hope for the best.

And prepare for the worst.