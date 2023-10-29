Kevin O’Connell: Kirk Cousins is being evaluated for a “serious Achilles injury”

It’s currently not looking good for Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

After Sunday’s 24-10 win over the Packers at Lambeau Field, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell told Ben Leber of KFAN that Cousins is being evaluated for a “serious Achilles injury.”

The Vikings almost immediately ruled Cousins out, with an ankle injury.

As explained earlier, the Vikings don’t have many good options, if Cousins is done for the year. Rookie Jaren Hall replaced Cousins.

If a trade is going to happen, it needs to happen by Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET.