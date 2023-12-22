 Skip navigation
NFL Week 16 Best Bets: Cincinnati and Indianapolis

  
Published December 22, 2023 09:37 AM

With the Rams’ win over the Saints in the rear-view mirror, time to look to the weekend and the Best Bets for the Boys of Bet the EDGE.

Cincinnati (-162) @ Pittsburgh (+136) | Spread: Bengals -3 | O/U: 38

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) is riding with Cincinnati on the road at Pittsburgh.

“I’m gonna go with our guy Jake Browning. I have bought in here now to this being Brock Purdy 2.0. I’m talking about last year’s Purdy, not this year’s MVP. I’m talking about a guy who is operating a really, really effective system at a really high level with a coach who understands now what he’s got and what buttons to press.”

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

He continued.

“I imagine he could not be playing with higher confidence after getting that hard, hard-fought comeback win against the Vikings on Saturday last week. Now he gets a much softer test going up against the Steelers’ team, Jay, that I don’t know if you know this, they have one. rostered safety right now. Reinforcements aren’t coming man. They’re going to have to actually activate two safeties off of this practice squad and the soft over the middle stuff should be very effective in this one…. So yeah, pretty, pretty clean look for me on Cincinnati at Pittsburgh laying under a field goal. Any number better than minus three I think is a bet on the Bengals.”

Read More: How to Watch Bills @ Chargers Saturday Night

Indianapolis (+120) @ Atlanta (-142) | Spread: Falcons -2.5 | O/U: 44.5

Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) is looking to the AFC South for his top play.

“My best bet is the Indianapolis Colts at Atlanta. I don’t understand why the Colts are dogs in this game. (They have) extra days break. Michael Pittman took off the red jersey at practice today so it looks like he will clear concussion protocol. Jonathan Taylor has had two full practice designations back-to-back…I think this Falcons’ team is just broken. Their pass rush and their pass defense are underwhelming, and I don’t agree that going from Desmond Ridder to Taylor Heinicke is worth a 3½ point swing. I think that’s too significant even if you think that Heinicke is the better quarterback which I think is fair, but I think that’s too much of an adjustment. So, with their AFC South hopes on the line with I think superior coaching, I think the Colts will win this one as slight dogs.”

Enjoy the holidays. Enjoy family. Enjoy a couple sweats.

*odds courtesy of DraftKings

