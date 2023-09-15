NFL Week 2 Best Bets: Falcons Fly

Week 2 in the NFL kicked off with Philadelphia looking less than stellar but good enough to take out the Minnesota Vikings and put Kirk Cousins a step closer to stepping under center for the New York Jets.

The Kansas City Chiefs are in danger of dropping to 0-2 as they prepare to play the Jaguars in Jacksonville. Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) believes in the Jacksonville offense.

“If Trevor Lawrence is getting the ball out quickly and Pederson has some wrinkles beyond what we saw last week with this unbelievably dynamic set of weapons, the Jags can score in this game. They can go score for score with the Chiefs…based on the fact that you have five weapons who all match up positively against their respective defenders.”

The conversation shifted to the NFC West contest at SoFi Stadium featuring the Rams and 49ers. After debating the game, Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) took a moment to offer up a bet in the Futures Market.

“I think I have a decent bet in the Futures Market on the 49ers and that’s on Brock Purdy to win MVP…He is still 25:1 in the market, and I think that is just too biased by his name being Brock Purdy and people still having question marks about the pedigree. I think people had those same question marks about the pedigree of Jalen Hurts this time last year and that evaporated pretty quickly because when you accumulate wins and stats you develop pedigree very quickly. If you just look at his first starts in the NFL to this point and extrapolate those numbers across a full season…39 touchdowns, 5 picks, close to 4000 yards on the team that is the most likely of any team in the NFL to get a one seed.”

Next stop: Foxboro where Mac Jones and the Patriots host Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins. Dinsick likes the Pats in this one primarily due to where this game sits on the Miami schedule.

“This is a terrible matchup against the Patriots’ defense in my opinion and this is a terrible spot too. You’ve got a Miami team that flew across the country last week and played their best game under Mike McDaniel in LA. They fly back to Miami now go up to Foxborough to play in primetime…This is a tough situational spot for a team early in the season.”

Croucher understand the Miami defense is suspect but he is leaning towards loving the Mike McDaniel offense.

“I’m not sure there’s any way to really stop this Miami offense because that’s the best game that Tua has ever played. He was an absolute monster against the Chargers. When you think that he didn’t have Terron Armstead and when he didn’t have Armstead last year that team was a mess…If Tua has actually taken a leap, and now you have Tua and the Mike McDaniel system and Tyreke Hill and Waddle’s improving health and Terron Armstead…And all of a sudden, this has a chance to be the best offense in football and it might just be completely unguardable.”

In terms of Best Bets for the week, Dinsick likes Atlanta.

“We talked about this early in the week I’m going to stick with the Falcons on the money line. I’ve kind of been hoping for a better price hoping that the market would move Packers but really no one was fooled by number one, the issues they’re dealing with on the offensive side of the ball in terms of skill position players being healthy, having healthy hamstrings. I don’t know why every player on the Packers seems to be dealing with that type of injury, but they are, and I think that does open the door for the revamped Falcons’ defense to do its job…But yeah, the Joe Berry defense the way it’s schemed kind of exactly hand in glove with what Art Smith wants to do. So, I think the Falcons are more likely the team to score in this contest and so give me them at home. Oh, by the way, Green Bay also second weekend on the road although a lot less significant travel.”

Croucher likes the Bengals giving three against the Ravens.

“This is mainly just because of Baltimore’s health situation. Looks like Ronnie Stanley and Tyler Linderbaum are going to both be out. That’s 40% of their offensive line. JK Dobbins obviously is on injured reserve. Marcus Williams is out as well…and then also Lamar Jackson was not good at all against Houston…It looks like there’s going to be some growing pains in this Todd Monken offense. It leads me to believe that Baltimore is just not the team that they’re going to be a few weeks from now.”

