Sunday Night Football Same Game Parlay (Taylor’s Version): Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets

The world is buzzing because Taylor Swift has announced that she will be in attendance for the Kansas City Chiefs at the New York Jets Sunday Night Football game. Last week, when she went to watch Travis Kelce, he put up a solid 69 yards and a touchdown stat line. I’d imagine he has another big game in front of his new boo.

Since it’s Sunday Night Football, that means I’m back with another DraftKings Sportsbook Same Game Parlay. Not to brag, but we did cash the +390 SNF SGP last week. So, you could say, I’m amped to for another chance to make a little bit of money.

Leg 1: Kansas City Chiefs -7

The Jets are bad. Their lone win came from a hard-fought divisional game against the Bills, where Josh Allen’s turnovers all but gave away the game. In all fairness, they expected Aaron Rodgers this season, but due to an achilles injury, they are forced to continue with Zach Wilson.

Wilson is so bad it makes me wonder why the Jets have not looked to bring in any free agents. PFF.com has him as the third-worst quarterback behind Bryce Young and Desmond Ridder. He has a 2-4 touchdown to interception ratio and is completing just 54% of his passes. Plus, he’s hardly getting any protection from his offensive line.

The Chiefs should win this game by at least a touchdown. Their defensive line has looked night and day better with Chris Jones back in the squad. Offensively, they should score a few touchdowns, even on this tough Jets defense. I couldn’t imagine the Jets score enough to cover even the original spread

I don’t mind the -9 for the Chiefs, but I want to play this one on the safer side.

Picks 2 & 3: Travis Kelce 75+ Receiving Yards | Travis Kelce Touchdown

Two words. Taylor Swift. As long as Taylor Swift is in the building, I am betting on Kelce to score a touchdown. It’s also a no-brainer to target Kelce to score due to his redzone target share over the past two seasons.

With Sauce Gardner in the Jets’ secondary, we could see even more targets for Kelce this week. Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney haven’t been the most surehanded receivers this season. When it comes down to a security blanket, Kelce is the best there is. He certainly could’ve surpassed this number last week but was taken out of the game due to a blowout.

Pick 4: Justin Watson Over 21.5 Receiving Yards

Watson is 3/3 this season with 51-, 62-, and 45-yard performances. He’s not seeing a ton of targets, but his aDOT is huge. He’s had catches of 37, 34 and 26. All are higher than his receiving prop tonight. With solid weather, we could see Patrick Mahomes take some shots. I like this prop to add another $2 to the parlay.

Let’s make it back-to-back cashes!

DraftKings Same Game Parlay: Travis Kelce 75+ Receiving Yards, Travis Kelce Touchdown, Justin Watson Over 21.5 Receiving Yards, Kansas City Chiefs -7 (+625)