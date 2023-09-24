Sunday Night Football: Steelers at Raiders - Same-Game Parlay

The Pittsburgh Steelers travel to the Death Star in Las Vegas to take on the Las Vegas Raiders for Sunday Night Football. That means we are back again for another DraftKings Same-Game Parlay. Last week, we were one rushing yard and one reception away from at +600 casher. Those are the breaks sometimes. That won’t stop us from dialing up another banger for tonight’s action.

Leg 1: Jaylen Warren Over 2.5 Receptions

As a man who Rolls with the Tide, it pains me to say this, but Warren might need to start taking a few more snaps from Najee Harris. I’m not saying that Harris isn’t good; it’s just behind that offensive line; you need a running back who can be a bit more dynamic in the passing game. Warren has proved his pass-catching ability can make passes to him an extension of the run game.

As it stands now, they are basically sharing the backfield. Warren saw 40% of the carries in week one and 43% in week two. In those games, he caught five of six targets for 12 yards and four of six targets for 66 yards.

I like Warren’s chances tonight against a Raiders team that let Samaje Perine, Javonte Williams, and James Cook all catch four passes on them.

Leg 2: Kenny Pickett Under 269.5 Passing Yards

No offense, but Matt Canada stinks as an offensive coordinator. That’s not even entirely subjective. Warren Sharp’s breakdown showed offensive play-calling predictability; he rated out as the most predictable coordinator in the NFL.

Not to mention, Pickett has only gone over this number one time in his NFL career. It’s juiced for a reason, but I don’t mind adding this leg against a passing defense that’s only allowing 216 yards per game this season and 249 last.

Leg 3: Josh Jacobs Over 14.5 Receiving Yards

The running game has not been ideal for the Raiders this season. The lack of production for Jacobs has many people wondering when last year’s rushing leader will bounce back into form. Well, fear no more. Today has been declared “Josh Jacobs” day.

He’s gone over this number in back-to-back games. His opportunity is there, with him seeing a 74% snap share and an 18% target share. He should be active in the passing game whether or not the rushing game gets going.

Leg 4: Josh Jacobs Over 59.5 Rushing Yards

I can’t declare today Josh Jacobs day without firmly planting my flag on his player props. I’m backing this rushing number while holding my breath. It’s hard to say he will undoubtedly get this number based on his numbers this season, but in one of those games, it was impossible due to an early negative game script.

In his game against the Broncos, he saw 19 carries. If the Raiders stay in the game, the carries and opportunity should be there. Let’s not forget the Steelers allowed 188 rushing yards against the 49ers and 198 to the Browns.

After a massive Alabama win, I’m excited to back Jacobs and yell Roll Tide every carry.

DraftKings Same-Game Parlay: Jaylen Warren Over 2.5 Receptions, Kenny Pickett Under 269.5 Passing Yards, Josh Jacobs Over 14.5 Receiving Yards, Josh Jacobs Over 59.5 Rushing Yards (+390)