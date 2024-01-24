Super Bowl Betting 2024: Lines For Every Potential Matchup Including Ravens vs 49ers, Chiefs vs Lions

The Vegas oddsmakers have set the numbers for every possible matchup for Super Bowl LVIII. Lets run through each.

Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers (+105)

No shock here. The odds reflect the likelihood of the two top seeds meeting in Las Vegas. Fans looking for this matchup are hoping for a more competitive game than they saw on Christmas when Baltimore smacked San Francisco 33-19. The league’s MVP against Mr. Irrelevant. CMC vs. the vaunted Ravens’ defense.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers (+225)

Not a significant change in the odds substituting the Chiefs for the Ravens. Patrick Mahomes looking for his 3rd ring in 4 trips to the Super Bowl vs. Christian McCaffrey and a Niners’ team looking for their first title since 1995 is ratings gold.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions (+450)

Vegas has less faith in Detroit making the Super Bowl than any of the other three teams and the odds reflect this. That said, this would be the matchup of two, blue collar cities. As much as Dan Campbell preaches his team is about grit and perseverance, the Lions are not alone in possessing those valuable traits. Baltimore has them by the truckload as well.

If you are looking for more specific storylines, try the Year of Harbaugh vs. the Renaissance of Goff.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions (+750)

The least likely matchup of the four, but maybe the most popular. Whatever Chiefs fatigue exists in America is being drowned out by all the Swifties who have discovered the NFL this season. As far as the Lions are concerned, no one is tired of Dan Campbell and company. Not only is that group extremely likable, they also are new to life as a playoff team let alone potential Super Bowl participant.

If you like the Lions, you are better off playing them to win the Super Bowl today as the odds will plummet should they knock off San Francisco on Sunday.

*odds courtesy of DraftKings