What NFL games are on today: Week 15 NFL Sunday Schedule, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch, and more

  
Published December 17, 2023 08:00 AM

Week 15 of the 2023 NFL Season is here and as usual, NBC and Peacock have got you covered with another Sunday of action-packed NFL excitement. Kick off your day with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry beginning at 12:00 PM ET.

RELATED: PFT’s Week 15 2023 NFL power rankings

This week on Sunday Night Football, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (10-3) take on Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5). Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America.

RELATED: FMIA Week 14 - The Flag Heard ‘Round Kansas City

See below to find out what NFL games are on today and how you can watch/live stream.

RELATED: How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Jacksonville Jaguars - TV/live stream info

Click here for the 2023 NFL Playoff Picture with AFC, NFC standings, and clinching scenarios ahead of Week 15.

What NFL Games are on Today?

*All times are listed as ET

Sunday, December 17:

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New York Giants at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:20 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)


Monday, December 18:

Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. (ABC/ESPN, ESPN2)

How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

If you’ve already followed the steps to create your new Peacock account, and you added a password, you can now Sign In with that email and password on all your supported devices. If you never set your password, or don’t remember it, reset it now.

If you have a Peacock account but don’t have a Premium plan, Sign In and select Account in the upper right corner. Under Plans & Payment, you should see an option to Upgrade to Premium.

Will Sunday Night Football be available in Spanish on Peacock?

Yes! Every Sunday Night Football game will be available in Spanish on Peacock.

Will there be any games that are exclusive to Peacock?

There will be two exclusive NFL games on Peacock in the 2023–2024 season. One regular season game and one NFL Playoff game will only be available to Peacock subscribers. The first game will take place Saturday, Dec 23 at 8p ET between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers. The playoff game will take place during the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan 13, 2024.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.