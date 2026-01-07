 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_chargerspats_260107.jpg
Breaking down storylines in Chargers vs. Patriots
nbc_pft_packersbearspicks_260107.jpg
Take your pick: Williams or Love for playoffs?
nbc_pft_packersbears_260107.jpg
Can Packers get out of ‘funk’ vs. Bears?

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Commanders request interview with Raiders DC Patrick Graham for their defensive coordinator vacancy

  
Published January 7, 2026 01:26 PM

The Commanders are looking for a new defensive coordinator and one candidate for the job is in Las Vegas.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Commanders have requested an interview with Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. The Raiders fired head coach Pete Carroll this week, but have not parted ways with any of the team’s assistants at this point.

Graham joined the Raiders as a member of Josh McDaniels’ staff in 2022 and remained with the team through the changes to Antonio Pierce and Carroll. Graham has also been a coordinator for the Giants and Dolphins. He was a longtime assistant with the Patriots before making the move to Vegas.

Joe Whitt spent two years as the coordinator in Washington and the Commanders also parted ways with offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury this week.