Commanders request interview with Raiders DC Patrick Graham for their defensive coordinator vacancy

The Commanders are looking for a new defensive coordinator and one candidate for the job is in Las Vegas.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Commanders have requested an interview with Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. The Raiders fired head coach Pete Carroll this week, but have not parted ways with any of the team’s assistants at this point.

Graham joined the Raiders as a member of Josh McDaniels’ staff in 2022 and remained with the team through the changes to Antonio Pierce and Carroll. Graham has also been a coordinator for the Giants and Dolphins. He was a longtime assistant with the Patriots before making the move to Vegas.

Joe Whitt spent two years as the coordinator in Washington and the Commanders also parted ways with offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury this week.