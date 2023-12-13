NFL Playoff Picture 2023: Updated AFC and NFC Standings, Clinching Scenarios for Week 15

Five games in Week 15 match up two teams with winning records, which means there’s plenty of changes coming to the NFL playoff picture this week. Here’s how the NFC and AFC playoff pictures look heading into Week 15:

NFC Playoff Picture

DIVISION LEADERS

1. 49ers (10-3): San Francisco has the head-to-head tiebreaker over both Dallas and Philadelphia.

2. Cowboys (10-3): Dallas currently owns the tiebreaker over Philadelphia based on having one more win in the NFC East.

3. Lions (9-4): Their NFC North lead doesn’t look as secure as it used to.

4. Buccaneers (6-7): Own the tiebreakers over both the Saints and the Falcons.

WILD CARDS

5. Eagles (10-3): Whoever doesn’t win the NFC East will be well-positioned to be road favorites over the NFC South winner in the wild card round.

6. Vikings (7-6): No Kirk Cousins and no Justin Jefferson, but they’re somehow still in playoff position.

7. Packers (6-7): Monday night’s loss to the Giants hurts, but the Packers still have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Rams and the conference record tiebreaker over the Falcons.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

8. Rams (6-7): Own the conference record tiebreaker over the Falcons and the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Seahawks..

9. Seahawks (6-7): Own the conference record tiebreaker over the Falcons.

10. Falcons (6-7): Own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Saints.

11. Saints (6-7): Probably have a better chance of winning the NFC South than earning a wild card.

12. Giants (5-8): On a surprising three-game winning streak.

13. Bears (5-8): Not totally out of the playoff race, thanks to their recent run.

14. Commanders (4-9): Looking at an offseason rebuild.

15. Cardinals (3-10): Looking at the 2024 NFL draft.

16. Panthers (1-12): May give the Bears the first overall pick.

AFC Playoff Picture

DIVISION LEADERS

1. Ravens (10-3): Commanding lead in the AFC North.

2. Dolphins (9-3): Commanding lead in the AFC East.

3. Chiefs (8-5): Win the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Jaguars.

4. Jaguars (8-5): The Texans are in their rear-view mirrors in the AFC South.

WILD CARDS

5. Browns (8-5): Joe Flacco may lead them to the playoffs.

6. Steelers (7-6): Owns the common games tiebreaker with the Colts, the conference games tiebreaker with the Bills and Broncos and the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Bengals.

7. Colts (7-6): Indianapolis has the head-to-head tiebreaker over Houston and the conference record tiebreaker over Buffalo, Cincinnati and Denver.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

8. Texans (7-6): Own the conference record tiebreaker over Buffalo, Cincinnati and Denver.

9. Broncos (7-6): Own the conference record tiebreaker over Cincinnati and the head-to-head tiebreaker over Buffalo.

10. Bengals (7-6): Own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bills.

11. Bills (7-6): They’re one of the seven best teams in the conference, but that doesn’t mean they’ll make the playoffs.

12. Chargers (5-8): Have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Raiders and Jets.

13. Raiders (5-8): Have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Jets.

14. Jets (5-8): Zach Wilson finally played the way the Jets needed him to play all season.

15. Titans (5-8): May be too little, too late for a late-season rally to get them into the playoffs.

16. Patriots (3-10): Mathematically eliminated.

Week 15 Clinching Scenarios

Week 15 clinching scenarios via NFLPlayoffScenarios.com:

PHI clinches a playoff berth with:

1)PHI win/tie

OR2)MIN loss/tie + ATL loss/tie + LAR loss/tie

OR3)MIN loss/tie + ATL loss/tie + SF win/tie + DET win

OR4)MIN loss/tie + TB loss + LAR loss/tie

OR5)MIN loss/tie + TB loss + SF win/tie + DET win

OR6)GB loss + ATL loss/tie + LAR loss/tie

OR7)GB loss + ATL loss/tie + SF win/tie + DET win

OR8)GB tie + LAR loss/tie

OR9)GB tie + SF win/tie + DET win

DAL clinches a playoff berth with:

1)DAL win/tie

OR2)TB loss + DET win/tie + SF win/tie

OR3)TB loss + DET win/tie + LAR loss/tie

OR4)TB loss + MIN loss/tie + DET win/tie

OR5)TB loss + MIN loss/tie + LAR loss/tie

OR6)TB loss + MIN loss/tie + SEA loss/tie

OR7)TB tie + DET win/tie

OR8)TB tie + LAR loss/tie

OR9)TB tie + SEA loss/tie

OR10)ATL loss/tie + GB loss + DET win/tie

OR11)ATL loss/tie + GB loss + LAR loss/tie

OR12)ATL loss/tie + GB loss + SEA loss/tie

OR13)SEA loss/tie + LAR loss/tie

OR14)SEA loss/tie + MIN loss + NYG win + NE win + NYJ win + CLE win + PIT win + TEN win + LAC win

DET clinches a playoff berth with:

1)DET win + SEA loss/tie + GB loss/tie

OR2)DET win + SEA loss/tie + MIN loss/tie

OR3)DET win + SEA loss/tie + LAR loss/tie

OR4)DET win + LAR loss/tie + TB loss + MIN loss/tie

OR5)DET win + LAR loss/tie + GB loss + ATL loss/tie

OR6)DET win + LAR loss/tie + GB tie

OR7)DET tie + TB loss + SEA loss + LAR loss

OR8)DET tie + ATL loss + SEA loss + LAR loss

OR9)DET tie + GB loss + SEA loss + LAR loss

OR10)DET tie + GB loss + ATL loss/tie + NO loss/tie

OR11)DET tie + GB loss + ATL loss/tie + SEA loss

OR12)DET tie + GB tie + MIN loss + SEA loss + LAR loss/tie

OR13)DET tie + GB tie + MIN loss + LAR loss + ATL loss/tie

SF clinches the NFC West division title with:

1)SF win/tie

OR2)LAR loss/tie

AFC

BAL clinches a playoff berth with:

1)BAL win + PIT loss/tie + BUF loss/tie

OR2)BAL win + PIT loss/tie + DEN loss/tie

OR3)BAL win + PIT tie + CLE loss/tie

OR4)BAL win + PIT tie + HOU loss/tie

OR5)BAL win + BUF loss/tie + DEN loss/tie

OR6)BAL win + CLE loss/tie + BUF loss/tie

OR7)BAL win + CLE loss/tie + DEN loss/tie

OR8)BAL win + HOU loss/tie + BUF loss/tie

OR9)BAL win + HOU loss/tie + DEN loss/tie

OR10)BAL tie + DEN loss + BUF loss

OR11)BAL tie + DEN loss + IND loss + HOU loss

OR12)BAL tie + DEN loss + IND loss + HOU tie + CLE loss

OR13)BAL tie + DEN loss + IND loss + CLE loss + BUF win + MIA win/tie

OR14)BAL tie + DEN loss + PIT loss + HOU loss/tie + CIN loss/tie

OR15)BAL tie + DEN loss + PIT loss + HOU loss/tie + CLE loss

OR16)BAL tie + DEN loss + PIT loss + CIN loss/tie + CLE loss

OR17)BAL tie + DEN loss + PIT loss + CIN loss/tie + BUF win + MIA win/tie

OR18)BAL tie + DEN loss + PIT loss + CLE loss + BUF win + MIA win/tie

OR19)BAL tie + BUF loss + IND loss + HOU loss

OR20)BAL tie + BUF loss + IND loss + HOU tie + CLE loss

OR21)BAL tie + BUF loss + PIT loss + HOU loss/tie + CIN loss/tie

OR22)BAL tie + BUF loss + PIT loss + HOU loss/tie + CLE loss

OR23)BAL tie + BUF loss + PIT loss + HOU loss/tie + KC loss

OR24)BAL tie + BUF loss + PIT loss + CLE loss + CIN loss/tie

OR25)BAL tie + BUF loss + PIT loss + CLE loss + KC loss