PFT Draft: Players most jarring in new uniform
PFT Draft: Players most jarring in new uniform
nbc_pft_bryceyoung_240521.jpg
Canales' emphasis on teaching is 'right approach'
nbc_pft_canalesprimetime_240521.jpg
Canales believes primetime games must be earned

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast's StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they're done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It's Time. Who's Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Micah Parsons absent from Cowboys’ OTAs

  
Published May 21, 2024 11:07 AM

The Cowboys have opened their Organized Team Activities, but Micah Parsons isn’t there.

Parsons, the star linebacker who wants a new contract, did not attend the opening of OTAs, according to Clarence Hill of the Star-Telegram.

Parsons joins CeeDee Lamb as key Cowboys who are not participating in OTAs as they seek new deals. Lamb was always expected to skip voluntary work, but the Cowboys had been hoping that Parsons would show up. Parsons’ agent said in April that his absence from voluntary work was not about his contract, but Parsons would obviously like to get a long-term deal from the Cowboys.

The 24-year-old Parsons has emerged as one of the best defensive players in the NFL since the Cowboys selected him with the 12th overall pick in 2021. He has two years left on his rookie contract, with a salary of just under $3 million this year and $21.3 million next year.