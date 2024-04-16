Report: Micah Parsons’ decision to skip voluntary workouts not about contract

Receiver CeeDee Lamb and edge rusher Micah Parsons are not attending the Cowboys’ voluntary offseason program but for different reasons.

Lamb is unhappy that he does not have a contract extension yet.

Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News recently reported that Lamb’s agent and the Cowboys have had “no substantial talks” as the All-Pro is scheduled to play 2024 under the fifth-year option. Lamb reportedly has no intention of playing the season under the $17.99 million option.

Parsons, on the other hand, is not in attendance for a different reason, though he, too, wants a new contract.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports Parsons is “focused on a personalized training program outside the facility while determined to prepare himself for the 2024 season in the manner he considers optimal.”

Parsons did the same thing in 2023, working out at The Kollective with Mo Wells in Austin and not the team’s voluntary program. He showed up at the team facility for the start of organized team activities, which also are voluntary.

Parsons is a three-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro. He has 40.5 career sacks, including a career-high 14 last season.

He has missed only one game in his career and that was Week 18 of the 2021 season when he contracted COVID.