Robert Saleh: Aaron Rodgers is “doing everything” during OTAs

  
Published May 21, 2024 11:16 AM

After he was able to practice late last season, quarterback Aaron Rodgers remains on track to begin the 2024 season healthy.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters in his Tuesday press conference that Rodgers has “no restrictions” during the team’s OTAs.

He looks good, man,” Saleh said, via SNY. “The arm talent, obviously, is still there. But it’s really just re-acclimating to everything. We’re trying a bunch of new stuff, too. Just trying to evolve within the offense.

“He’s doing everything.”

Rodgers, of course, played just four snaps in New York’s Week 1 matchup with Buffalo last season and tore his Achilles. He returned to practice in late November, but did not end up playing after the Jets fell out of the playoff race.