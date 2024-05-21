 Skip navigation
Report: Rashee Rice’s alleged assault victim wants charges dropped

  
Published May 21, 2024 10:14 AM

The person who accused Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice of assaulting him at a Dallas nightspot earlier this month has reportedly changed his tune about what happened.

A police report about the alleged assault said that Rice texted the complainant to get him to return to the club and then punched him in the face. The report said there was “visible swelling on one side of his face,” but Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the man has now filed an affidavit withdrawing the complaint.

Per Pelissero’s report, the man said it was a “misunderstanding” and that he wants any charges against Rice dropped.

Rice joined the Chiefs for the start of their organized team activities on Monday and he still faces eight felony charges related to his involvement in a high-speed car crash in Dallas earlier this year.