Report: Rashee Rice to attend, participate in Chiefs OTAs

Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has been taking part in virtual meetings with the team during the early stages of their offseason program, but that is reportedly set to change as they kick off organized team activities on Monday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Rice will attend the team’s OTAs and that he is expected to participate in all activities.

Rice faces eight felony charges for his role in a March car crash in Dallas, Texas. Police in the city also said that Rice is also under investigation for an alleged assault earlier this month.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell indicated during the draft that the league will let the legal process play out with regard to possible discipline of Rice.

Rice led the Chiefs wideouts with 79 catches for 938 yards and seven touchdowns last season. The Chiefs have added Hollywood Brown and first-round pick Xavier Worthy to their receiving group this offseason.