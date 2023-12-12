How to watch Sunday Night Football: TV, live stream for Baltimore Ravens vs Jacksonville Jaguars game

It’s the Baltimore Ravens vs Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC Showdown this week on Sunday Night Football. The Ravens currently lead the AFC North with a two-game lead over the Browns. The Jaguars lead the AFC South just one game above the Colts and Texans.



Live coverage of the game begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America, with coverage also available on Universo.

See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the Baltimore Ravens vs Jacksonville Jaguars game. Check out the full Sunday Night Football schedule here.

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens defeated the LA Rams 37-31 in overtime last Sunday. Baltimore has scored at least 31 points in six of it’s last seven games. WRs Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers, and TE Isaiah Likely all caught touchdown passes in the win.

Jackson completed 24-of-43 for 316 pass yards, 3 pass touchdowns, and one interception while leading the team in carries (11) and rushing yards (70). Jackson has started all 13 games this season and currently has 2,934 passing yards with 16 touchdown passes, and six interceptions. This is the most games he has started since 2015 and as of now Jackson is the only healthy quarterback in the AFC North.

The Ravens currently control their fate to the top seed in the conference. The last time Baltimore claimed the No. 1 seed in the AFC was in 2019. The team will have to stay consistent against a tough group of opponents in the next 3 weeks that includes the 49ers (Week 16) and Dolphins (Week 17).

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars lost 31-27 to the Cleveland Browns last Sunday. It was Jacksonville’s second straight loss. Lawrence had season highs in pass attempts (50), pass touchdowns (3), completions (28), as well as interceptions (3). The third-year quarterback played through a high-ankle sprain sustained just six days earlier in Jacksonville’s Week 13 loss against the Bengals. Lawrence has yet to miss a game in his career and has made a total of 49 starts since being selected first over in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Jaguars, who lost to the Chiefs in the Divisional Round last year, look to make their first consecutive playoff appearance for just the second time in franchise history. The only other time that has happened was when the Jaguars made the postseason from 1996-1999.



How to watch Sunday Night Football:

Who: Baltimore Ravens vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Baltimore Ravens vs Jacksonville Jaguars When: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Where: EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida

EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida Time: 8:20 PM; Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with FNIA

8:20 PM; Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with FNIA TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Spanish-Language coverage: Universo

How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.



If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

If you’ve already followed the steps to create your new Peacock account, and you added a password, you can now Sign In with that email and password on all your supported devices. If you never set your password, or don’t remember it, reset it now.

If you have a Peacock account but don’t have a Premium plan, Sign In and select Account in the upper right corner. Under Plans & Payment, you should see an option to Upgrade to Premium.

Will Sunday Night Football be available in Spanish on Peacock?

Yes! Every Sunday Night Football game will be available in Spanish on Peacock. Coverage also available on Telemundo and Universo.

Will there be any games that are exclusive to Peacock?

There will be two exclusive NFL games on Peacock in the 2023–2024 season. One regular season game and one NFL Playoff game will only be available to Peacock subscribers. The first game will take place Saturday, Dec 23 at 8p ET between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers. The playoff game will take place during the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan 13, 2024.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

