What NFL games are on today: Week 2 Sunday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times
Week 2 of the NFL season is underway. Start your day with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry at 11:00 AM ET on Peacock. Check out the full list of NFL games taking place today below.
Tonight on Sunday Night Football, Michael Penix Jr. and the Atlanta Falcons take on J.J. McCarthy and the Minnesota Vikings — a showdown featuring two quarterbacks selected in the top 10 of the 2024 Draft.
The last and only time these two quarterbacks met was on college football’s biggest stage: the 2024 CFP National Championship. McCarthy led the Michigan Wolverines to a national title, defeating Penix Jr. and the Washington Huskies, 34-13.
Tonight, they will face off for the first time in the NFL. Kickoff is at 8:20 PM ET. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.
What NFL games are on today?
*All times are listed as ET.
Sunday, September 14:
Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. on CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. on CBS
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. on Fox
Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. on Fox
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. on CBS
San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. on Fox
Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET on CBS
Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. on Fox
Los Angeles Rams at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET on CBS
Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. on CBS
Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts, 4:05 p.m. on CBS
Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. on Fox
Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. on NBC and Peacock
Monday, September 15:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans, 7 p.m. on ABC/ESPN
Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, 10 p.m. on ESPN
How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Minnesota Vikings:
- When: Sunday, September 14
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock
