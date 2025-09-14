What NFL games are on today: Week 2 Sunday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times

Week 2 of the NFL season is underway. Start your day with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry at 11:00 AM ET on Peacock. Check out the full list of NFL games taking place today below.

Tonight on Sunday Night Football, Michael Penix Jr. and the Atlanta Falcons take on J.J. McCarthy and the Minnesota Vikings — a showdown featuring two quarterbacks selected in the top 10 of the 2024 Draft.

The last and only time these two quarterbacks met was on college football’s biggest stage: the 2024 CFP National Championship. McCarthy led the Michigan Wolverines to a national title, defeating Penix Jr. and the Washington Huskies, 34-13.

Tonight, they will face off for the first time in the NFL. Kickoff is at 8:20 PM ET. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.

What NFL games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET.

Sunday, September 14:

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. on CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. on CBS

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. on Fox

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. on Fox

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. on CBS

San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. on Fox

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. on Fox

Los Angeles Rams at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts, 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Monday, September 15:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans, 7 p.m. on ABC/ESPN

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, 10 p.m. on ESPN

How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Minnesota Vikings:

When: Sunday, September 14

Sunday, September 14 Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

