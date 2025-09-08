NFL Week 1 Stock Up, Stock Down: Keon Coleman, Emeka Egbuka performances were not flukes

That was some Week 1, huh? It’s hard to ask for a better game to end the Sunday slate on than a battle between Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson that comes down to the wire for a historic finish.

With Week 1 in the books (MNF pending), there will obviously be some shake ups to your fantasy rosters whether it be due to performance or injury. Some guys like Daniel Jones, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, and Ricky Pearsall certainly had nice games in winning efforts, so let’s recognize that. Other guys like Calvin Ridley, Tee Higgins, and Travis Hunter didn’t have great fantasy days, but we aren’t writing them off just yet by a long shot. The names below, however, we may have to widen the scope to see what’s really going on.

STOCK UP

Keon Coleman, WR, Bills

Coleman was key to the Bills’ 41-40 comeback over the Ravens on Sunday Night Football. Now, you may say, “Well Josh Allen threw the ball 46 times, somebody had to do well right?.” Check this out though: it’s about when Coleman was called upon. Don’t forget, late in the game on a 2-point try, rather than use Allen’s or James Cook’s legs, Coleman was targeted on a fade that ultimately fell incomplete. Finishing as WR2 in Week 1 (MNF pending) after going 8-112-1 on 11 targets, Coleman figures to be the popular waiver add as we head into Week 2 (if he’s not on rosters already).

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers

Even without Baker Mayfield having a big day passing yardage wise, Egbuka made his presence known immediately. He made the most of his six targets, catching four receptions for 67 and two touchdowns. One of those scores ended up being the game-winning play. With the way the Bucs will be passing the ball this season, Egbuka has already solidified himself as a WR2 in fantasy lineups. How it looks when Chris Godwin returns remains to be seen, but how can you take reps/targets from such an impact player?

Marquise Brown, WR, Chiefs

If you’re catching 10-of-16 targets for 99 yards from Patrick Mahomes you will have the attention of fantasy managers. This has never been the type of volume Brown has seen in his career, but with Rashee Rice out for another five games and Xavier Worthy banged up with a shoulder injury, Hollywood is who Mahomes will turn to. Knowing it probably won’t last a full season (once both Rice and Worthy get back), some fantasy managers may take this opportunity to move Brown, but potential trade partners might see right through. It’s probably your best bet to ride Hollywood until the wheels fall off.

Travis Etienne, RB, Jaguars

The fantasy football world spent the whole offseason talking about the potential of every Jags running back except Etienne. If he was brought up, it was about him possibly being traded or cut. Yes, that was real. What is also real is that he’s still the guy that has played alongside Trevor Lawrence since college and as we saw, he can still break those long runs. In Week 1, Etienne handled 70% of the running back touches and piled up 156 yards from scrimmage. Furthermore, he was the only Jags running back to catch a pass (3-13-0). These are at the very least numbers that should have him in your RB2 spot.

Tyler Warren, TE, Colts

Some folks needed to see it (and I understand that), well now you have. Warren was TE3 in Week 1 (MNF pending) after catching 7-of-9 targets for 76 yards. He even took a carry from the fullback position for three yards, which further lets you know that his touchdown potential near the goal line will be expanded. At worst, Warren should be considered a top five tight end the rest of the season and his ceiling is being the best. You won’t see Warren in this column anymore unless something drastic happens.

STOCK DOWN

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Dolphins

I mean, what the hell was that from Tua? Sure, the Dolphins as whole just got ran over like a pre-school kid trying to tackle Derrick Henry, but he did himself no favors in what was a horrible showing from the six-year veteran. He finished as QB28 by the time Sunday games were done after a performance in which he threw for only 114 yards, has two horrible interceptions, a lost fumble, and a touchdown pass that didn’t matter. It’ll be interesting to see if he and the Dolphins’ offense right the ship, but there were no signs of that against the Colts.

Kaleb Johnson, RB, Steelers

You drafted Johnson to perhaps be your team’s RB2 at some point or maybe your FLEX at worst. Hey, maybe one day it’ll happen, but that day is certainly not today. On his lone carry, which was 4% of the Steelers’ running back touches, he went for -2 yards. He added a little spice by fumbling on a kickoff return. There’s no need to ever write one of these rookies off, he just hasn’t earned full trust of the staff at this point. For now he’s looking like a mere dynasty stash who will have to make the best of his opportunities when he gets them.

Isiah Pacheco, RB, Chiefs

Pacheco will have his games where he scores two touchdowns from the goal line, but at best he looks like the lead guy (barely) in a full blown committee. Game script caused some of his lack of touches as the Chiefs were behind, but they continued with their intentions to use Kareem Hunt. It almost seems as if they do not have a preferred running back and will work with the hot-hand approach. Furthermore, Hunt picked up key third downs, so he’s not going anywhere. You’ll get better days from Pacheco than his 5-25-0 stat line on the ground, but he may be just a FLEX at this point.

Chris Rodriguez, RB, Commanders

This guy had all of us fooled and thinking that Jacory Croskey-Merritt would be part of some crazy committee. While it is RBBC, the only thing that is crazy is how Rodriguez wasn’t a part of it after being a healthy scratch. The Commanders talked this dude up all training camp and even fooled us with a preseason start, all not to play. I’d actually say you could go ahead and drop him now. He had a good run, but not as good a run(s) as internet NFL sensation BILL. Maybe next time folks.

George Kittle, TE, 49ers

This one is obviously injury related as Kittle left the game with a hamstring injury after going 4-25-1. The fact that he didn’t return is worrisome as it means he’ll likely need rest beyond this week. Those hamstrings are tricky, especially with older players who rely on explosiveness (see Julio Jones) like Kittle does. While it’s likely not long term, you’ll have hit the waiver wire for other options. Names like Kyle Pitts, Harold Fannin, Brenton Strange and, ahem, Jake Tongues (who replaced Kittle) comes to mind. Good luck.