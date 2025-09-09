PFT’s Week 2 NFL 2025 power rankings

1. Eagles (last week No. 1; 1-0): But for Jalen Carter’s spit, they wouldn’t have had to sweat against Dallas.

2. Bills (No. 3; 1-0): The road to Northern California may go through Western New York.

3. Packers (No. 6; 1-0): Wait until Micah Parsons plays more than 45 percent of the snaps.

4. Ravens (No. 4; 0-1): Outplaying a team means nothing, if you can’t outscore them.

5. Commanders (No. 7; 1-0): The first test comes very quickly, with Green Bay coming to town.

6. Chargers (No. 15; 1-0): Jim Harbaugh is bringing out the badass in Justin Herbert.

7. Chiefs (No. 2; 0-1): Mahomes is still Mahomes, but something seems to be missing.

8. Buccaneers (No. 8; 1-0): Another new offensive coordinator? No problem.

9. Broncos (No. 9; 1-0): Bo Nix will need to do more against the better teams on the schedule.

10. Rams (No. 11; 1-0): The offense is great — and the defense could be elite.

11. Lions (No. 5; 0-1): In only one week, they’ve got half the losses that they had in 2024.

12. Vikings (No. 12; 1-0): In 15 minutes of football, J.J. McCarthy gave Vikings fans reason to believe they finally have a long-term answer at quarterback.

13. Texans (No. 10; 0-1): It’s hard to view them as an elite team until they get a signature road win against an elite team.

14. Bengals (No. 13; 1-0): The defense was much better. Which made up for the offense not being what it needs to be.

15. Steelers (No. 16; 1-0): The offense was much better. Which made up for the defense not being what it needs to be.

16. 49ers (No. 14; 1-0): Another year, another rash of key injuries.

17. Colts (No. 23; 1-0): Daniel Jones definitely showed Peter King something.

18. Bears (No. 17; 0-0): The Ben Johnson/Caleb Williams partnership looked pretty good. A victory always looks better.

19. Seahawks (No. 18; 0-1): Sam Darnold’s calendar-year 2024 chariot remains a calendar-year 2025 pumpkin.

20. Cardinals (No. 19; 1-0): Cardinals fans will be upset that getting a Week 1 win prompted a one-spot drop. Unless, of course, they watched the Week 1 game.

21. Cowboys (No. 21; 0-1): Every close loss will spark the same question — would Micah have made the difference?

22. Falcons (No. 22; 0-1): If you don’t have a kicker who can make a 44-yard field goal in a dome to force overtime, you need a new kicker.

23. Raiders (No. 24; 1-0): Geno Smith played like the Raiders owner who has a statue outside the New England stadium.

24. Patriots (No. 20; 0-1): Hopefully, home wins haven’t been banned from Gillette Stadium.

25. Jaguars (No. 28; 1-0): It’s going to be hard for Travis Hunter to compete for defensive player of the year with only six snaps on defense.

26. Titans (No. 27; 0-1): It’s stunning that no one on the Tennessee staff knew that one elbow equals two feet.

27. Jets (No. 25; 0-1): A moral victory is still not a victory.

28. Browns (No. 31; 0-1): If they had a kicker with a vowel in his last name, they’d be 1-0.

29. Panthers (No. 26; 0-1): The over-under on first thrown drink is Week 5.5.

30: Saints (No. 32; 0-1): Spencer Rattler could be keeping Tyler Shough on the sideline for a while.

31. Giants (No. 30; 0-1): Jaxson Dart is ready. It’s unclear whether the rest of the offense is.

32. Dolphins (No. 29; 0-1): This is going to be a shame.