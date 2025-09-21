What NFL games are on today: Week 3 Sunday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times

Week 3 of the NFL season is in session. Start your day with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry at 11:00 AM ET on Peacock. Check out the full list of NFL games taking place today below.

Tonight on Sunday Night Football, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs take on Russell Wilson and the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Both teams are looking for their first win after opening up the season with a 0-2 start.

Kickoff is at 8:20 PM ET. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.

Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 3 of 2025 season CeeDee Lamb, Lamar Jackson, Bijan Robinson and Trey McBride highlight positional rankings for Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season.

What NFL games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET.

Sunday, September 21:

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m., Fox

Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m., Fox

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m., CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m., CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m., CBS

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 p.m., Fox

New York Jets at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m., Fox

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m., CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Washington Commanders, 1:00 p.m., Fox

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBS

New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants, 8:20 p.m., NBC and Peacock

Monday, September 22:

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m., ESPN, ABC

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Giants:

When: Sunday, September 21

Sunday, September 21 Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 3: QB apocalypse:

Fantasy ramifications of Week 3 injuries Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers take a look at the injuries to keep an eye on in Week 3 of the NFL season.

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

