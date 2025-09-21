What NFL games are on today: Week 3 Sunday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times
Week 3 of the NFL season is in session. Start your day with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry at 11:00 AM ET on Peacock. Check out the full list of NFL games taking place today below.
Tonight on Sunday Night Football, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs take on Russell Wilson and the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Both teams are looking for their first win after opening up the season with a 0-2 start.
Kickoff is at 8:20 PM ET. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.
What NFL games are on today?
*All times are listed as ET.
Sunday, September 21:
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m., Fox
Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m., Fox
Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m., CBS
Cincinnati Bengals at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m., CBS
Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m., CBS
Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 p.m., Fox
New York Jets at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m., Fox
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m., CBS
Las Vegas Raiders at Washington Commanders, 1:00 p.m., Fox
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBS
New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants, 8:20 p.m., NBC and Peacock
Monday, September 22:
Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m., ESPN, ABC
How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Giants:
- When: Sunday, September 21
- Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock
How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock:
