 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sabastian Sawe Berlin Marathon 2025
Berlin Marathon: Sabastian Sawe, Rosemary Wanjiru win in Kenyan sweep
Berlin Marathon 2025 Results
2025 Berlin Marathon Results
AUTO: SEP 20 NASCAR Cup Series Mobil 1 301
What to watch for in today’s NASCAR Cup playoff race at New Hampshire

Top Clips

nbc_smx_whatridersaid_250921.jpg
What riders said after SMX Finals in Las Vegas
nbc_smx_250recap_250921.jpg
Shimoda withstands Deegan’s tactics for 250 title
nbc_smx_450recapv2_250921.jpg
Lawrence brothers share emotions of title battle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sabastian Sawe Berlin Marathon 2025
Berlin Marathon: Sabastian Sawe, Rosemary Wanjiru win in Kenyan sweep
Berlin Marathon 2025 Results
2025 Berlin Marathon Results
AUTO: SEP 20 NASCAR Cup Series Mobil 1 301
What to watch for in today’s NASCAR Cup playoff race at New Hampshire

Top Clips

nbc_smx_whatridersaid_250921.jpg
What riders said after SMX Finals in Las Vegas
nbc_smx_250recap_250921.jpg
Shimoda withstands Deegan’s tactics for 250 title
nbc_smx_450recapv2_250921.jpg
Lawrence brothers share emotions of title battle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

What NFL games are on today: Week 3 Sunday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times

  
Published September 21, 2025 06:00 AM

Week 3 of the NFL season is in session. Start your day with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry at 11:00 AM ET on Peacock. Check out the full list of NFL games taking place today below.

Click here to subscribe to Peacock and follow all the NFL action all season long!

RELATED: PFT’s Week 3 NFL 2025 power rankings

Tonight on Sunday Night Football, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs take on Russell Wilson and the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Both teams are looking for their first win after opening up the season with a 0-2 start.

Kickoff is at 8:20 PM ET. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 3 of 2025 season
CeeDee Lamb, Lamar Jackson, Bijan Robinson and Trey McBride highlight positional rankings for Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season.

What NFL games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET.

Sunday, September 21:

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m., Fox

Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m., Fox

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m., CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m., CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m., CBS

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 p.m., Fox

New York Jets at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m., Fox

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m., CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Washington Commanders, 1:00 p.m., Fox

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBS

New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants, 8:20 p.m., NBC and Peacock

Monday, September 22:

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m., ESPN, ABC

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Giants:

  • When: Sunday, September 21
  • Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
  • Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock

Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 3: QB apocalypse:
Fantasy ramifications of Week 3 injuries
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers take a look at the injuries to keep an eye on in Week 3 of the NFL season.

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here