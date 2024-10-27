What NFL games are on today: Week 8 Sunday schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch

NBC and Peacock have got you covered with the latest news and storylines surrounding this week’s slate of action-packed NFL matchups. Kick off your day with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry beginning at 11:00 AM ET.



Tonight on Sunday Night Football it’s the Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers as one of the most thrilling rivalries in football continues. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream tonight’s Cowboys vs 49ers match up as well as tune-in info, scores, and recaps for every other NFL game that’s on today.

Sunday, October 27:

*All times are listed as ET

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. on CBS

Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. on Fox

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. on CBS

Green Bay Packers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. on Fox

Arizona Cardinals at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. on Fox

New York Jets at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. on CBS

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. on Fox

Philadelphia Eagles at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. on CBS

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. on Fox

Buffalo Bills at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. on Fox

Carolina Panthers at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Monday, October 28:

New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN and ABC

When: Sunday, October 27

Sunday, October 27 Where: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.