What NFL games are on today: Week 8 Sunday schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch
NBC and Peacock have got you covered with the latest news and storylines surrounding this week’s slate of action-packed NFL matchups. Kick off your day with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry beginning at 11:00 AM ET.
Tonight on Sunday Night Football it’s the Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers as one of the most thrilling rivalries in football continues. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream tonight’s Cowboys vs 49ers match up as well as tune-in info, scores, and recaps for every other NFL game that’s on today.
Sunday, October 27:
*All times are listed as ET
Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. on CBS
Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. on Fox
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. on CBS
Green Bay Packers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. on Fox
Arizona Cardinals at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. on Fox
New York Jets at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. on CBS
Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. on Fox
Philadelphia Eagles at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. on CBS
New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. on Fox
Buffalo Bills at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. on Fox
Carolina Panthers at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. on CBS
Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. on CBS
Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders, 4:25 p.m. on CBS
Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. on NBC and Peacock
Monday, October 28:
New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN and ABC
How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers:
- When: Sunday, October 27
- Where: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California
- Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock
How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:
If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.
If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.
What devices does Peacock support?
You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.