 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_raiders_lose_giants_251229.jpg
Raiders in driver’s seat for No. 1 pick
nbc_pft_5wordsorless_251229.jpg
Patriots stamp wild turnaround under Vrabel
nbc_pft_arrow_up_malik_251229.jpg
Simms: Willis is a ‘budding superstar’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_raiders_lose_giants_251229.jpg
Raiders in driver’s seat for No. 1 pick
nbc_pft_5wordsorless_251229.jpg
Patriots stamp wild turnaround under Vrabel
nbc_pft_arrow_up_malik_251229.jpg
Simms: Willis is a ‘budding superstar’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Colts sign QB Seth Henigan to practice squad

  
Published December 29, 2025 11:44 AM

The Colts have added another quarterback to the organization ahead of Week 18.

The team announced the signing of Seth Henigan to their practice squad. Henigan spent the offseason with the Jaguars after going undrafted out of Memphis. He was cut at the end of August and spent a month on Jacksonville’s practice squad.

Henigan’s addition could be a sign that the Colts do not plan to play Philip Rivers in their final game of the regular season. Rivers came out of retirement earlier this month as the Colts scrambled to try to stay alive in the playoff race, but they were officially eliminated over the weekend and Rivers spoke about possibly sitting out the finale after Sunday’s loss to the Jags.

Riley Leonard is the other quarterback on the 53-man roster in Indianapolis. Anthony Richardson has been designated for return from injured reserve, but the team has given no indication that they plan to activate him.