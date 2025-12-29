Colts sign QB Seth Henigan to practice squad

The Colts have added another quarterback to the organization ahead of Week 18.

The team announced the signing of Seth Henigan to their practice squad. Henigan spent the offseason with the Jaguars after going undrafted out of Memphis. He was cut at the end of August and spent a month on Jacksonville’s practice squad.

Henigan’s addition could be a sign that the Colts do not plan to play Philip Rivers in their final game of the regular season. Rivers came out of retirement earlier this month as the Colts scrambled to try to stay alive in the playoff race, but they were officially eliminated over the weekend and Rivers spoke about possibly sitting out the finale after Sunday’s loss to the Jags.

Riley Leonard is the other quarterback on the 53-man roster in Indianapolis. Anthony Richardson has been designated for return from injured reserve, but the team has given no indication that they plan to activate him.