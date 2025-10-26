What NFL games are on today: Week 8 Sunday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times

Week 8 of the NFL season is underway. Kick off your day with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry at 11:00 AM ET on Peacock, followed by a full day of NFL coverage. See below to find out when your favorite team is playing today.

Don’t miss tonight’s Sunday Night Football matchup between the Green Bay Packers vs Pittsburgh Steelers, as Aaron Rodgers — who spent the first 18 years of his career in Green Bay — faces his former team for the first time. Kickoff is at 8:20 PM ET. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.

What NFL games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET.

Sunday, October 26:

Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New York Jets at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)

Monday, October 27:

Washington Commanders at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. (ABC and ESPN)

How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Pittsburgh Steelers:

When: Sunday, October 26

Sunday, October 26 Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

