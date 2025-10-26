 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Series-Practice and Qualifying
What to watch for in today’s Martinsville Cup playoff race on NBC and Peacock
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Clippers
Fantasy basketball Week 2 Primer: Avoid the Clippers
Syndication: The Enquirer
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 8 of 2025 season

Top Clips

nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_251025.jpg
Iowa, Bernard lead top performances of Week 9
nbc_rtf_bamasc_251025.jpg
Bama rallies and avoids upset vs. South Carolina
nbc_rtf_indyiowawash_251025.jpg
Indiana and Iowa put up dominant Week 9 showings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
What NFL games are on today: Week 8 Sunday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times

  
Published October 26, 2025 06:00 AM

Week 8 of the NFL season is underway. Kick off your day with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry at 11:00 AM ET on Peacock, followed by a full day of NFL coverage. See below to find out when your favorite team is playing today.

Don’t miss tonight’s Sunday Night Football matchup between the Green Bay Packers vs Pittsburgh Steelers, as Aaron Rodgers — who spent the first 18 years of his career in Green Bay — faces his former team for the first time. Kickoff is at 8:20 PM ET. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.

RELATED: PFT’s Week 8 2025 NFL power rankings

What NFL games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET.

Sunday, October 26:

Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New York Jets at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)

Monday, October 27:

Washington Commanders at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. (ABC and ESPN)

How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Pittsburgh Steelers:

  • When: Sunday, October 26
  • Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA
  • Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock

RELATED: Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 8 of 2025 season

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here