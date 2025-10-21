PFT’s Week 8 2025 NFL power rankings

1. Colts (last week No. 2; 6-1): It’s been a very long time since they’ve been in the top spot.

2. Lions (No. 3; 5-2): The defensive backups are stepping up, again.

3. Rams (No. 4; 5-2): The two-game road trip to Baltimore and London went extremely well.

4. Packers (No. 6; 4-1-1): Without Micah Parsons and his three sacks, they definitely would have lost to Arizona.

5. Broncos (No. 7; 5-2): Spotting the other team 19 through three quarters isn’t the typical winning formula.

6. Eagles (No. 8; 5-2): The mini-bye turned the offense around.

7. Buccaneers (No. 1; 5-2): Every game is a wild and crazy ride.

8. Chiefs (No. 13; 4-3): Ready or not, here they come.

9. Seahawks (No. 9; 5-2): The offense needs more consistency.

10. Patriots (No. 10; 5-2): The remaining schedule is very favorable.

11. Bills (No. 11; 4-2): A reunion with the Chiefs looms.

12. Steelers (No. 5; 4-2): They’d be cooked without Aaron Rodgers.

13. Jaguars (No. 12; 4-3): The win over the Chiefs was supposed to be a turning point.

14. 49ers (No. 16; 5-2): Don’t write them off just yet.

15. Bears (No. 17; 4-2): “Thank you, Troy Aikman.”

16. Falcons (No. 14; 3-3): They had arrived. (And then they left.)

17. Chargers (No. 15; 4-3): Not even Jim Harbaugh can change what the Chargers are.

18. Panthers (No. 20; 4-3): “The drinks are on me! And not literally on you!”

19. Cowboys (No. 22; 3-3-1): They’re the most fun team in the NFL to watch. Which may be good enough for Jerry Jones.

20. Vikings (No. 18; 3-3): There are still two weeks left to bring Kirk Cousins home.

21. Bengals (No. 27; 3-4): Ja’Marr Chase is worth every penny and then some.

22. Commanders (No. 19; 3-4): Expectations may have been too high.

23. Texans (No. 21; 2-4): At least they won’t have to pay C.J. Stroud $60 million per year.

24. Giants (No. 23; 2-5): With a trip to Philly coming, there’s no time to sulk over the loss in Denver.

25. Ravens (No. 25; 1-5): The window is closing fast.

26. Browns (No. 28; 2-5): They’re 2-0 in their Dude Wipes uniforms.

27. Cardinals (No. 26; 2-5): The season unraveled with the loss to the Titans.

28. Raiders (No. 24; 2-5): Regrets, they have a few.

29. Saints (No. 29; 1-6): A good 1-6 team is still a 1-6 team.

30. Titans (No. 30; 1-6): They found a way to make Drake Maye look better than Tom Brady.

31. Dolphins (No. 31; 1-6): It’s tanking time. Again.

32. Jets (No. 32; 0-7): Maybe they should have signed Daniel Jones.