Chiefs announce five additions to their coaching staff

  
Published February 13, 2026 02:20 PM

The Chiefs made the biggest change to their coaching staff in January when they hired Eric Bieniemy as their new offensive coordinator, but that wasn’t the only change they’ve made since the end of their season.

The team announced five other additions to their coaching staff on Friday. That includes confirmation of their previously reported hirings of running backs coach DeMarco Murray and wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea.

The Chiefs have also hired assistant defensive line coach Terry Bradden Jr., offensive quality control coach Nate Pagan, and defensive quality control coach CJ Cox.

Bradden was on the staff from 2017-2024 and spent 2025 as Nebraska’s defensive line coach. Pagan was Villanova’s wide receivers coach and Cox was the safeties coach at Coastal Carolina.