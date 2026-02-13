 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rams_260213.jpg
Source: NFL, McAulay discussed LAR-SEA conversion
nbc_pft_tua_260213.jpg
What will the Dolphins do with Tagovailoa?
nbc_pft_falconsV2_260213.jpg
NFL has ‘no accountability’ with hiring practices

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rams_260213.jpg
Source: NFL, McAulay discussed LAR-SEA conversion
nbc_pft_tua_260213.jpg
What will the Dolphins do with Tagovailoa?
nbc_pft_falconsV2_260213.jpg
NFL has ‘no accountability’ with hiring practices

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

QB coach Ashton Grant will remain with the Patriots

  
Published February 13, 2026 03:24 PM

The Patriots will be holding onto a key member of Mike Vrabel’s staff.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that quarterbacks coach Ashton Grant will remain in New England. The Raiders were interested in speaking with Grant about their offensive coordinator job,.

Grant joined the Patriots in 2025. He spent the previous five seasons on Kevin Stefanski’s staff in Cleveland as a quality control coach and offensive assistant working with the team’s quarterbacks.

The Patriots are also set to have offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels back for the 2026 season, so they’ll have the same pieces in place to help quarterback Drake Maye continue developing after a strong second NFL season.