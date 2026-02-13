QB coach Ashton Grant will remain with the Patriots

The Patriots will be holding onto a key member of Mike Vrabel’s staff.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that quarterbacks coach Ashton Grant will remain in New England. The Raiders were interested in speaking with Grant about their offensive coordinator job,.

Grant joined the Patriots in 2025. He spent the previous five seasons on Kevin Stefanski’s staff in Cleveland as a quality control coach and offensive assistant working with the team’s quarterbacks.

The Patriots are also set to have offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels back for the 2026 season, so they’ll have the same pieces in place to help quarterback Drake Maye continue developing after a strong second NFL season.