What to watch this week on NBC, Peacock

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

General Views of PalaItalia - Milano Santa Giulia Ice Hockey Arena
NHL and NHLPA say they’re pleased after test events at new Olympic hockey arena in Milan
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Red Wings retire Sergei Fedorov’s No. 91 jersey and he says leaving Detroit was a huge mistake
MLB: USA TODAY Sports-Archive
Former Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Dave Giusti, who helped win the 1971 World Series, dies at 86

Top Clips

nbc_pft_superbowl_guess_260113.jpg
Seahawks remain favorites to win Super Bowl
nbc_pft_john_h_giants_260113.jpg
Harbaugh has ‘unprecedented leverage’
RodgersLaFleur1-13.jpg
Analyzing Rodgers’ comments about LaFleur’s job

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

General Views of PalaItalia - Milano Santa Giulia Ice Hockey Arena
NHL and NHLPA say they’re pleased after test events at new Olympic hockey arena in Milan
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Red Wings retire Sergei Fedorov’s No. 91 jersey and he says leaving Detroit was a huge mistake
MLB: USA TODAY Sports-Archive
Former Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Dave Giusti, who helped win the 1971 World Series, dies at 86

Top Clips

nbc_pft_superbowl_guess_260113.jpg
Seahawks remain favorites to win Super Bowl
nbc_pft_john_h_giants_260113.jpg
Harbaugh has ‘unprecedented leverage’
RodgersLaFleur1-13.jpg
Analyzing Rodgers’ comments about LaFleur’s job

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

What to watch this week on NBC, Peacock

  
Published January 13, 2026 09:53 AM
Rams vs. Bears will come down to who gets stops
January 12, 2026 11:33 AM
The Los Angeles Rams head on the road in the NFC Divisional round of the NFL playoffs to face the Chicago Bears. Trysta Krick and Drew Dinsick expect a lot of points and are monitoring weather reports.

“Legendary February” for NBC is fast approaching with an incredible slate of sporting events coming to NBC and Peacock, from the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics to Super Bowl LX.

But before that action gets going, here are the other big events airing on NBC and Peacock this week:

Tuesday, January 13, 2026

11:45a-1:15p Women’s Slalom Run 1

12:45p-2:05p Snowboard Parallel Slalom

2:45p-4:00p Women’s Slalom Run 2

6:30p-9p Indiana-Michigan State (MBB)

6:30p-8:30p Marquette-St. John’s (MBB)

7:00p-11:00p San Antonio Spurs- Oklahoma City Thunder

9:00p-11:30p Georgetown-Creighton (MBB)

11:00p-2:00a Portland Trail Blazers-Golden State Warriors

Wednesday, January 14, 2026

10:00a-11:25a Mixed Snowboard Parallel Slalom

6:30p-9:00p Colorado-Cincinnati (MBB)

8:00p-10:00p UCF-Kansas State (MBB)

9:00p-11:30p Utah-Texas Tech (MBB)

Thursday, January 15, 2026

6:30p-9p Illinois-Michigan (WBB)

9p-11:30p Maryland-USC (WBB)

Sunday, January 18, 2026

6:00p-10:00p Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears, NFC Divisional Round