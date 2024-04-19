49ers NFL draft picks 2024: Full list of San Francisco’s draft picks for every round

After losing in overtime against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII in February, the 49ers remain in win-now mode. San Francisco has reached two Super Bowls in the last five seasons (losing to Kansas City both times), while they have reached at least the NFC Championship Game in each of the past three seasons. With QB Brock Purdy still on his rookie deal and carrying a cap hit of just over $1 million in 2024, the Niners will once again expect to make a deep playoff run this year.

The 49ers have 10 picks in this year’s draft, including six in the first four rounds. One of those fourth-round picks (No. 124) came from the Cowboys in exchange for QB Trey Lance, who San Francisco selected with the 3rd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

San Francisco 49ers 2024 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: No. 31

Round 2: No. 63

Round 3: No. 94

Round 4: No. 124 (from DAL)

Round 4: No. 132 (Compensatory)

Round 4: No. 135

Round 5: No. 176 (Compensatory)

Round 6: No. 211 (Compensatory)

Round 6: No. 215 (Compensatory)

Round 7: No. 251

Click here to see the entire 2024 NFL Draft order. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round from Pro Football Talk on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube Channel.