Cardinals NFL draft picks 2024: Full list of Arizona’s draft picks for every round

The Cardinals have gone 4-13 in each of the last two seasons, but this year’s draft could mark the beginning of the team’s turnaround. Arizona has 11 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, tied for the most of any team. They have two picks in the first round and six picks in the first three rounds.

Jonathan Gannon is entering his second year as head coach in Arizona. Last season, he was without QB Kyler Murray for half the season as Murray continued to work his way back from a torn ACL. The Cardinals were 1-8 by the time Murray returned in Week 10, with Arizona going 3-5 in the final eight games with their franchise QB under center.

Arizona needs a top wide receiver to help out Murray and would have plenty of options with the No. 4 pick. However, it is possible the Cardinals trade down, similar to what they did last season when they moved down from No. 3 in a trade with the Texans. That trade with Houston got Arizona an additional first round pick in this year’s draft (No. 27).

Arizona Cardinals 2024 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: No. 4

Round 1: No. 27 (from HOU)

Round 2: No. 35

Round 3: No. 66

Round 3: No. 71 (from TEN)

Round 3: No. 90 (from HOU)

Round 4: No. 104

Round 5: No. 138

Round 5: No. 162 (from HOU)

Round 6: No. 186 (from MIN)

Round 7: No. 226 (from NYG)

