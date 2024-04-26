Cardinals select DE Darius Robinson at No. 27 overall

The Cardinals have made their second selection of the first round and this time they’ve gone with a defensive player.

At No. 27 overall, Arizona has picked former Missouri defensive end Darius Robinson.

Robinson, 22, dealt with injuries in 2020 and 2021. But he appeared in 13 games with 10 starts in 2022. He then started 12 games in 2023, registering 8.5 sacks with 14.0 tackles for loss.

He was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2023, leading Mizzou in both sacks and tackles for loss.

In 47 collegiate games, Robinson recorded 21.0 tackles for loss and 13.0 sacks.