nbc_pft_floriobrianthomasjr_240425.jpg
Jaguars add Thomas Jr. to help replace Ridley
nbc_pft_florioqmitchell_240425.jpg
Eagles make Mitchell first CB taken at pick No. 22
nbc_pft_floriofauntanu_240425.jpg
Fautanu will ‘stabilize’ Steelers offensive line

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
49ers take receiver Ricky Pearsall with 31st pick

  
Published April 25, 2024 11:48 PM

The 49ers did not trade receiver Brandon Aiyuk during the first round of the draft. They did use the 31st overall pick, earned by making it to the Super Bowl in 2023.

And they added a new receiver.

Florida receiver Ricky Pearsall is the pick.

The development comes at a time when the 49ers could potentially trade either Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel. Regardless, they need to go younger and cheaper at some of these key positions. The selection of Pearsall suggests they’re moving in that direction.

The question now becomes whether Aiyuk or Samuel will be traded on Friday, potentially for a second-round pick. Stay tuned.