49ers take receiver Ricky Pearsall with 31st pick

The 49ers did not trade receiver Brandon Aiyuk during the first round of the draft. They did use the 31st overall pick, earned by making it to the Super Bowl in 2023.

And they added a new receiver.

Florida receiver Ricky Pearsall is the pick.

The development comes at a time when the 49ers could potentially trade either Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel. Regardless, they need to go younger and cheaper at some of these key positions. The selection of Pearsall suggests they’re moving in that direction.

The question now becomes whether Aiyuk or Samuel will be traded on Friday, potentially for a second-round pick. Stay tuned.