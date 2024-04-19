Cowboys NFL draft picks 2024: Full list of Dallas’s draft picks for every round

The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2024 NFL Draft knowing they have a lot to prove this upcoming season.

After a third-straight playoff appearance that didn’t reach the NFC Championship Game, Dallas lost talent such as Tony Pollard and Tyron Smith in free agency and didn’t do much to replace it. With Mike McCarthy back as head coach and Dak Prescott in the final year of his contract, the central figures in the Cowboys’ facility have plenty to gain or lose in 2024.

Will the Cowboys 'blow up' roster next year? Mike Florio and Chris Simms look ahead to what's next for the Cowboys, question if Bill Belichick could be in play at head coach and outline the drastic changes Dallas needs in order to reach the next level.

Dallas is widely expected to go offensive line in the draft’s first round, which would make sense after losing Smith and center Tyler Biadasz. The Cowboys could also use an influx of talent at defensive line and among their offensive playmakers.

The quiet offseason may indicate a potential step back, but a stellar draft could be all it takes to push the Cowboys over the hump in 2024.

Dallas Cowboys 2024 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: No. 24

Round 2: No. 56

Round 3: No. 87

Round 5: No. 174

Round 6: No. 216

Round 7: No. 233 (from LV)

Round 7: No. 244

Click here to see the entire 2024 NFL Draft order.