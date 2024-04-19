Commanders NFL draft picks 2024: Full list of Washington’s draft picks for every round

It’s a new day in Washington. The Commanders have a new brain trust with owner Josh Harris, general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn; now, that group turns its attention to the 2024 NFL Draft, which could make or break this new regime.

Washington will almost certainly select a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick — the question at this point is which prospect it will take. LSU’s Jayden Daniels and North Carolina’s Drake Maye are considered the two most likely options, but Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy isn’t completely out of the running.

Practical concerns of Commanders' four-QB visit Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive deeper into the Commanders' decision to have four top QBs visit on the same day and explain how this dilutes the organization's ability to evaluate them individually.

The Commanders’ selection of future signal-caller isn’t the only big decision facing the franchise in this draft. Washington currently holds six top-100 picks, assets they can use to build around their young quarterback. That depth of quality picks is a huge boon for a team with needs at high-value positions such as offensive tackle, edge rusher and cornerback. Washington also made a few splashes in free agency to improve its roster, signing Austin Ekeler, Zach Ertz and Bobby Wagner.

Washington has not posted a winning record since 2016. This year’s draft is a huge opportunity to flip that script and build a consistently successful team for years to come.

Washington Commanders 2024 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: No. 2

Round 2: No. 36

Round 2: No. 40 (from CHI)

Round 3: No. 67

Round 3: No. 78 (from SEA)

Round 3: No. 100 (from SF)

Round 5: No. 139

Round 5: No. 152 (from SEA)

Round 7: No. 222

Click here to see the entire 2024 NFL Draft order. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round from Pro Football Talk on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube Channel.