Austin Ekeler: Commanders were interested in me as a playmaker and leader

Veteran running back Austin Ekeler says the Commanders know he has plenty left to contribute, both on and off the field.

Ekeler said at his introductory press conference in Washington today that the Commanders showed immediate interest in him when free agency began last week, both because they think he and Brian Robinson can be a great 1-2 punch at running back, and because they think Ekeler is going to be the kind of leader the team needs.

“They were definitely the most interested, and I think that comes down to the situation in the running back room,” Ekeler said. “They have B-Rob, and if we can bring another back to add to that tandem and bring some leadership to the team, that’s why I thought it was a good fit.”

Ekeler said he prides himself on leading younger players, pushing them in the weight room and helping them to become the best versions of themselves. He also said he thinks he’s going to impress people with how much he still has left on the field.

“I’ll score some touchdowns for you, that’s for sure, if you get me in the red zone and find a way to get me the ball in some space,” Ekeler said.

For a team in need of a change in culture, Ekeler thinks he’s just the right player to arrive at just the right time.