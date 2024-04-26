 Skip navigation
Commanders select Jayden Daniels at No. 2 overall

  
Published April 25, 2024 08:27 PM

Jayden Daniels is officially headed to Washington.

The Commanders have selected Daniels at No. 2 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Daniels, the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner, spent the last two seasons at LSU after beginning his collegiate career at Arizona State. In his Heisman campaign, Daniels completed 72 percent of his passes for 3,812 yards with 40 touchdowns and four interceptions along with rushing for 1,134 yards with 10 TDs.

In all, Daniels, 23, completed 66 percent of his passes for 12,750 yards with 89 touchdowns and 20 picks in 55 college games. He rushed for 3,307 yards with 34 touchdowns.

For many analysts, Daniels’ playmaking ability made him the clear-cut No. 2 quarterback behind Caleb Williams in this year’s draft. Now General Manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn have made him the first draft pick of their new regime.