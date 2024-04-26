Cowboys select Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton at 29th overall

The Cowboys filled one of their biggest needs, selecting an offensive tackle in the first round Thursday night.

After trading down from 24th to 29th, the Cowboys selected Oklahoma offensive tackle Tyler Guyton.

They likely would have taken Duke center/offensive tackle Graham Barton if they had stayed put, but they ended up with Guyton and an extra third-round pick from the Lions.

Barton will land in Dallas on Friday as a Day 1 starter.

The Cowboys lost left tackle Tyron Smith to the Jets in free agency. Smith made eight Pro Bowls in the 13 years since the Cowboys made him the ninth overall pick in 2011, but his health was an issue as he hasn’t played a full season since 2015.

So, the Cowboys let Smith walk.

They want to keep Tyler Smith at left guard, which necessitated the choice of a left tackle in the draft.

Now, the Cowboys go into Day 2 looking to fill glaring holes at center and running back.