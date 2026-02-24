 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

MPXFlorioLicht2-24.jpg
Licht says Bucs ‘need a lot of help’ on defense
nbc_pft_hafley_260224.jpg
Hafley on Tua: ‘Everything’s on the table’
nbc_pft_benjohnsonintv_260224.jpg
Johnson on LaFleur: ‘We don’t talk’

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

MPXFlorioLicht2-24.jpg
Licht says Bucs ‘need a lot of help’ on defense
nbc_pft_hafley_260224.jpg
Hafley on Tua: ‘Everything’s on the table’
nbc_pft_benjohnsonintv_260224.jpg
Johnson on LaFleur: ‘We don’t talk’

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

$100,000 reward boosts Bills stadium graffiti investigation

  
Published February 24, 2026 01:44 PM

Graffiti at the new Bills stadium shut down construction for nearly a week. And a six-figure reward offered by the general contractor on the project has boosted the effort to crack the case.

Via WBEN, the investigation has focused on two construction workers as “primary suspects” for the vandalism of four luxury suites in the facility.

A $100,000 reward was offered by Gilbane|Turner. It prompted, per WBEN, a “flood of calls” to a tip line.

The graffiti consisted of “spray-painted pornographic images, quite a few of them,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz recently told WIVB. “It seemed to be stating that an individual was LGBTQ because of the way the statements were made. Everything about it is bad, attacking someone for their sexual orientation is bad.”

The vandalism caused significant damage to the stadium.

“The estimate that I’ve received today is, it costs more than $150,000 in damage because it’s a lot of work that has to be redone,” Poloncarz said. “With the way the paint was used, you can’t just wipe it off. It’s permanently damaged, some areas where they have to take tile off the wall, retile, redo items.”

The stadium is due to open in 2026.