MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
113 million watch Super Bowl LVII

  
Published February 13, 2023 02:04 PM
nbc_pft_chiefsadversity_230213
February 13, 2023 08:14 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down how the Chiefs’ experience with adversity laid the foundation for Kansas City to mount a comeback against the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Fox was wishing for a record audience . Wish in one hand and, well, you know the rest by now.

The final number for Super Bowl LVII landed at 113 million . That makes it the third most-watched TV show ever, and the most watched Super Bowl since Super Bowl LI in 2017.

The all-time record continues to be held by Super Bowl XLIX, which racked up 114.5 million average viewers on NBC in early 2015.

Fox had hoped a close game would push Chiefs-Eagles over the top. And it was indeed a compelling and competitive finish. A sluggish first half by the Chiefs may have caused some folks to disengage, until the Chiefs woke up after halftime.

Regardless, what was everyone else doing? The country has more than 330 million people in it. Seriously, what else would have been more interesting than the Super Bowl?