2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year: Dak Prescott

  
Published February 9, 2023 06:11 PM
nbc_nflawards__walterpayton_230209
February 9, 2023 11:05 PM
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is named the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year at the 2022 NFL Honors for his humanitarian work off the football field.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was recognized Thursday at NFL Honors with the bigger honor of the night.

He was named the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

Prescott is the fourth Cowboys player to receive the Walter Payton award, following Hall of Fame quarterbacks Roger Staubach (1978) and Troy Aikman (1997) and former teammate Jason Witten (2012).

The award, established in 1970, recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field. Prescott receives a $255,000 donation to the charity of his choice, and the 31 nominees from the other NFL teams receive up to $55,000 in donations to their charity of choice.

“Ever since Dak Prescott entered the NFL, he has inspired others around him to push through adversity and to help those in need when they need it the most,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Through his Faith Fight Finish Foundation he has been able to tremendously impact so many lives in the state of Texas as well as in his home state of Louisiana. Dak has been a leader in the mental health space and in raising awareness for the fight against cancer – two causes near and dear to his heart. Dak has already created an incredible legacy for himself in the League with a long way to go, and we’re proud to name him the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.”

Prescott, 29, began his Faith Fight Finish (FFF) Foundation to focus on colon cancer research in memory of his mother, Peggy. He expanded his mission of community work to mental health and suicide prevention after the death of his brother, Jace.

The foundation has two additional initiatives -- bridging a gap between law enforcement and its communities and assisting those faced with life-challenging adversity.

Prescott made a promise after his brother’s death that Jace’s life would be “a life taken to save millions.”

FFF collaborated with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to spread awareness that the National Suicide Prevention Hotline changed to a 3-digit number (988) in July 2022, making it more accessible for those in need.

This was his second year as the Cowboys’ man of the year nominee.

“The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award is one of the most prestigious awards a player can earn in all of professional sports, and there is no one more deserving than Dak Prescott,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a statement. “From the very first day, Dak has displayed the heart and soul that reflect and define this award. He is a star on the field, but more importantly, he is a character-driven role model off the field. As an organization, we could not be more proud of the man that Dak is and the special impact and spirit he conveys to others. This is a special recognition, not only for Dak, but for the countless individuals whose life he has impacted.”