2023 draft picks Viliami Fehoko, Eric Scott among 15 Cowboy cuts

The Cowboys announced 15 roster cuts on Monday and two of their 2023 draft picks are part of the group of players they let go.

Defensive lineman Viliami Fehoko, a fourth-round pick, and cornerback Eric Scott, a sixth-round pick, were both waived. Fehoko’s departure comes with an injury designation, so he will revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers.

Neither Fehoko nor Scott saw any playing time with the Cowboys during their rookie seasons.

Linebacker Damien Wilson was a third Cowboys draft choice to get the axe, although the 2015 fourth-round pick had left the team and returned last season.

The Cowboys also waived or released wide receiver Deontay Burnett, center Cohl Cabral, defensive back Josh DeBerry, linebacker Willie Harvey, tight end Alec Holler, wide receiver Cam Johnson, linebacker Jason Johnson, running back Nathaniel Peat, defensive tackle Albert Huggins, wide receiver Tyron Johnson, wide receiver David Durden, and defensive end Durrell Johnson.