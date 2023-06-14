2023 No. 3 quarterback room: Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals have one of the best and most brash quarterbacks in football. They also have the coaching in place to get the most out of him.

That combination puts the Bengals at No. 3 among all NFL quarterback rooms, taking players and coaches into account.

The bulk of the greatness at the position obviously comes from Joe Burrow, who has rebounded from a torn ACL in November of his rookie year to become one of the best quarterbacks in all of football. The way he moves in and around the pocket, it’s as if the injury never happened.

Burrow concedes the No. 1 to Patrick Mahomes. Burrow might currently be No. 2, one his way to No. 1.

He can do it all. Great throwing, underrated running. And he has a knack for developing even more swagger when the season slips into single-elimination mode.

His backups are nothing to brag about, all due to respect to both of them; Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning currently round out the depth chart.

This team is all about Burrow, along with some damn good receivers in J’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Having an offensive head coach in Zac Taylor helps the cause. He’s supported by offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and quarterback coach Dan Pitcher.

Whoever is around him, Burrow will be one of the greats for as long as he’s in the league. And the Bengals inevitably will get back to another Super Bowl, and they’ll perhaps finally win one. Or two.