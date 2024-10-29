 Skip navigation
2024 season has had 67 games decided by seven points or less, most ever through Week 8

  
Published October 29, 2024 05:29 PM

If it feels like a lot of NFL games have been going down to the wire this season, that’s because they have.

So far this season there have been 67 games decided by seven points or fewer, which is the most through Week 8 for any season in NFL history. There have also been 57 games decided by six points or fewer, also the most through Week 8 in NFL history.

It’s worth noting, of course, that for most of NFL history there weren’t 32 teams, so there were fewer games each week. Still, since the NFL went to 32 teams in 2002, there have never been so many close games in the first eight weeks of the season as there have been this year.

Sunday was a particularly good day for close games, with nine decided by seven points or less.