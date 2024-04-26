26 Iowa athletes sue over geolocation tracking of wagers

Privacy still matters in America, and real limits remain on the government’s ability to invade it.

In Iowa, 26 athletes have sued over geolocation tracking that allegedly violated their constitutional rights during an investigation into sports betting.

Via ESPN.com, a 47-page lawsuit accuses investigators of using third-party software to track them without a search warrant.

Sixteen of the plaintiffs were charged with crimes. Twelve of them pleaded guilty to underage gambling. Four who were charged with felony identity theft had their cases dismissed in March, after prosecutors conceded that the state had exceeded its authority.

The other 10 plaintiffs lost playing time due to NCAA and/or NFL sanctions.

The case shows that there is a balance to be struck when it comes to preventing illegal gambling and protecting the basic privacy rights of all citizens.