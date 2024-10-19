 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers activate Ricky Pearsall, place Matthew Wright on IR

  
Published October 19, 2024 04:59 PM

49ers receiver Ricky Pearsall is on track to make his NFL debut Sunday.

The team announced it activated him to the active roster from the reserve/non-football injury list.

He takes the roster spot of kicker Matthew Wright. Wright went on injured reserve after he injured a shoulder and his back while making a tackle on a kickoff late in the 49ers’ Week 6 game.

Anders Carlson, who was signed to the practice squad this week, will handle the kicking duties Sunday.

The 49ers elevated Carlson and safety Jaylen Mahoney from the practice squad for the game against the Chiefs.

Pearsall, the team’s first-round draft pick, was shot in the chest Aug. 31 during an attempted robbery. He returned to practice this week and now is ready to take the field for the first time as a pro.