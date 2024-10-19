49ers activate Ricky Pearsall, place Matthew Wright on IR

49ers receiver Ricky Pearsall is on track to make his NFL debut Sunday.

The team announced it activated him to the active roster from the reserve/non-football injury list.

He takes the roster spot of kicker Matthew Wright. Wright went on injured reserve after he injured a shoulder and his back while making a tackle on a kickoff late in the 49ers’ Week 6 game.

Anders Carlson, who was signed to the practice squad this week, will handle the kicking duties Sunday.

The 49ers elevated Carlson and safety Jaylen Mahoney from the practice squad for the game against the Chiefs.

Pearsall, the team’s first-round draft pick, was shot in the chest Aug. 31 during an attempted robbery. He returned to practice this week and now is ready to take the field for the first time as a pro.